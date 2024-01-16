Rémy Martin Celebrates Its 300th Anniversary and Unveils a Year Of Celebrations Around the World

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Born in 1724, the House of Rémy Martin will celebrate 300 years of exceptional cognac-making this year. To mark its tricentenary, the House will connect past, present and future with a year of special activities around the theme ‘We Dream Forward’ and the release of an exceptional cognac, the 300th Anniversary Coupe. For three centuries the House has combined craft and innovation, passing it forward to build sustainable exception for the future.

“For 300 years, the House of Rémy Martin has shared its knowledge and expertise from one generation to the next. Today, this extends beyond the legacy of the family, and we work as a team with all stakeholders of Rémy Martin to reach sustainable excellence together. We have all inherited a responsibility to protect our soils for the future generations,” says Marie-Amélie de Leusse, Chairwoman of the Rémy Cointreau Group.“By partnering with winegrowers from Grande and Petite Champagne, by mentoring new talents all over the world, we strive to perpetuate this family legacy for another 300 years.”

A radiant symbol of three centuries of transmission, the 300th Anniversary Coupe, available in very limited edition from January 10, is a tribute to the heritage of the House and an invitation to dream forward. This special release was created by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau from the Rémy Martin “Réserve Perpétuelle”, a precious collection of exceptional eaux-de-vie, exclusively from the Grande Champagne terroir, saved and passed forward by generations of Cellar Masters. Located in the center of the Cognac region, Grande Champagne is known for the exceptional aromatic quality and aging potential of its eaux-de-vie.

For the 300th Anniversary Coupe, Baptiste Loiseau has drawn on the previous Coupe of the 290th Anniversary- itself nourished by the eaux-de-vie from the 275th Anniversary Coupe – and enriched this collective work with its own selection of harmonious, elegant eaux-de-vie from Grande Champagne. His creation forges an invisible link between past and present; between generations of talent always dreaming forward.

“The perpetual reserve is as much a process as a legacy. When a new blend is created, part of it is set aside for future cellar masters. In turn, they will use it for the next Anniversary Coupe,” says Baptiste Loiseau, Cellar Master of the House of Rémy Martin. “To create the 300th Anniversary Coupe, I have come to enrich this blend the treasures of our cellars and Grande Champagne terroir, which will be the legacy I leave to the next generation. By reserving some eaux-de-vie from this precious Coupe 300th Anniversary, the story will continue for future generations.”

Inspired by the iconic shape of the 250th Anniversary Coupe created in 1974, the glass carafe is enhanced with embossed lines, symbolizing the forward motion of the Rémy Martin Centaur’s javelin, the iconic emblem of the House since 1870. The carafe is presented in a bespoke wooden case containing a special note from the Cellar Master and a unique QR code to access exclusive digital content on RemyMartin.com.

Tasting Notes:

– Color: A luminous amber patina.

– Nose: Radiance and directness with candied orange, passion fruit, sandalwood, leather, mixed spices, undergrowth, a hint of floral notes. Rancio notes have retained freshness.

– Palate: Candied fruit, passion fruit, fig, exotic fruits, nuts, discreet oaky notes, elegance and tension, a very long finish.

– Body: An impressive structure, a firework on the palate, and a refined fresh fruit expression with a persistence that prolongs the tasting experience.

The 300th Anniversary Coupe tasting experience is one to savor. Designed to share with loved ones in an intimate, refined setting, or to enjoy at home. Pour a few ounces into a Cellar Master glass, take a moment to close your eyes and breathe in the aromas before sipping to reveal layers of flavor, of time and history, with a luminous bouquet of notes that grow ever more radiant.

Available for pre-order on January 10, 2024 and in stores in March, only 6,724 individually numbered bottles of this unique 300th Anniversary Coupe will be released worldwide – 1,000 of those available in the U.S. via a selection of high-end retailers, private client directors and on RemyMartin.com.

To mark the milestone, anniversary celebrations will begin in January 2024 and take place through the year in all four corners of the globe through multiple activations. Here are a few highlights:

Starting in the center of Cognac, Spring 2024 will see the historical house of Rémy Martin reopen its doors after several years of renovations. At the crossroads of urban and rural, the sumptuous setting will magnify a 300-year legacy of hospitality, taking visitors on a voyage into the very soul of Rémy Martin.

A collection of festive limited edition releases of Rémy Martin XO, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, Rémy Martin Tercet, and Rémy Martin VSOP, with designs inspired by the House emblem, are also available to commemorate the brand’s anniversary.

For Lunar New Year, the House celebrates the reunion of the Centaur and the Dragon for this 300-year anniversary with a special red and gold limited edition collection of Rémy Martin XO and Rémy Martin VSOP, perfect for holiday gifting.

Throughout the year, a series of events to celebrate the tricentenary will also take place around the world. Beyond cognac-making and viticulture, the House also inspires and supports innovation and excellence in many fields, passing on a passion for excellence from one generation to the next.

“Celebrating 300 years of history is a milestone for Rémy Martin,” says Jean-Philippe Hecquet, CEO of the House of Rémy Martin. “By inviting our consumers to explore our craft and story and by teaming up with the most promising creative talents, together we build exceptional cognacs for the next generations.”

The art of mixology is at the heart of the House, and, through the TheRémy Martin Bartender Talent Academy competition, international bars will celebrate 300 years of cocktail culture and innovation in 2024. The top 24 finalists will come together for a global final in France in September. Additionally, the brand will commemorate the tricentennial anniversary with the Centaur Birthday Tour, which will bring the celebrations to some of the globe’s top nightclubs and festivals.

Stay tuned for more exceptional events, experiences, and surprises this year.

About Rémy Martin

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has one dream: to produce exceptional cognacs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of a visionary family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence sustain Rémy Martin for three centuries. As a result of its masterful blends, generations of heritage and know-how in Cognac and multi award-winning achievements, it consistently appeals to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. Rémy Martin specializes in Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin XO, Rémy Martin Tercet, Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Rémy Martin Club and Rémy Martin V.S.O.P.

For More Information:

https://www.remymartin.com/en-us/collection/coupe-300/