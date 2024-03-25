Tequila OCHO Introduces New Packaging, Unifying the Brand Globally

ARANDAS, Jalisco, Mexico— Tequila OCHO, the world’s original single-estate tequila, today unveils a new global packaging design, which unifies the look and feel of the brand worldwide for the first time in its history and reinforces the OCHO’s commitment to proving that terroir exists in spirits, all while delivering the same agave-forward tequila made a mano y corazón – by hand and by heart.

As with all aspects of Tequila OCHO, the new package design was approached in a thoughtful, careful way; in this case a process that spanned nearly four years.

Said Tequila OCHO Global Brand Ambassador Jesse Estes, “After having different branding and packaging in different parts of the world for so many years, we are thrilled to introduce this elegant new bottle to unite the brand globally. The liquid remains unchanged, having been brought to life using only the highest quality raw material and production processes being used.”

Features of Tequila OCHO new pack:

Inspired by OCHO’s commitment to making single estate tequilas by hand and by heart, the label paper has a rustic feel with “fingerprinting” texture throughout – a nod to the brand’s single estate concept and the individual fields or ranchos from which generations of Tequila OCHO jimadores have harvested the agave that Camarena distills into the world’s finest sipping tequila.

In keeping with tradition, the new front label lists the name of the single field in which the agaves grew, as well as the year of harvest and the altitude of the field. New to the front label are a bolder logo and prominent brand name, each of which pops in raised print.

Custom engraved wood cap, and new neck label reinforcing the single estate harvest details of each vintage.

The hand hammered-style, textured glass is bartender-friendly and reflects artisanal processes by which Carlos Camarena has always insisted on producing Tequila OCHO.

Always beloved by bartenders, the new tapered shape makes for quick and easy handling behind the bar

The new bottle is also slightly shorter, making it an even better fit for retail shelves and back bars.

For those with an insatiable appetite for knowledge, the rear label features a QR code which, when scanned, leads to OCHO’s website and a reservoir of information about the field profile and characteristics, as well as the complete tasting notes for each vintage.

Rollout of the new packaging begins with the USA and Mexico in April, and will carry on globally throughout 2024 as the world embraces the concept of terroir in spirits and continues to fall in love with Tequila OCHO. Pricing for Tequila OCHO’s core range stays the same.

About Tequila OCHO

Tequila OCHO is the world’s first single estate tequila; curating, selecting and harvesting the very ripest agaves only from the world-renowned highlands, and distilled in the town of Arandas, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. Complete control of production from field to fermentation is quite unlike most other tequila makers who source on the open market, and leads to a liquid which is quite unparalleled.

The result of a dream shared by maestro tequilero Carlos Camarena and legendary tequila ambassador Tomas Estes, Tequila OCHO reflects the nuances of each and every agave field and is instantly recognizable by its annual vintages. Cooking fermentation and distillation happen in the most traditional way in slow-cooking brick ovens, wooden vats, and both a stainless pot still with copper components, and a fully-copper pot still. Such a painstaking approach has led Tequila OCHO Plata to be recognized by Forbes as the World’s Best Blanco Tequila.

As a tequila brand that prides itself on producing maximum agave flavor and essence, OCHO’s aged expressions, reposado, añejo and extra añejo, rest lightly in old bourbon barrels for a gentle rounding and smoothing by the wood – always complementing, yet never overshadowing, the pure, sweet, cooked agave notes.

Every expression of Tequila OCHO is certified 100% additive free, respecting the traditional, artisanal methods used for generations.

For More Information:

https://www.ochotequila.com/