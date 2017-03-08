Juicero Launches Juice Bars In SoCal Whole Foods Market Stores

Collaboration offers shoppers fresh, 100 percent organic, cold-pressed juice by the glass

LOS ANGELES , United States – March 8, 2017 –– Juicero, the first countertop cold-press juicer that enables a professional quality juice bar at home or in food service, announces an exciting partnership with Whole Foods Market. Juicero will launch juice bars across 11 Whole Foods Market locations in Southern California beginning in March 2017. The juice bars of the future will offer a modern, self-serve, interactive experience for customers to enjoy fresh, 100 percent organic, cold-pressed juice by the glass.

“We’re thrilled to work with Whole Foods Market, as we share many core values,” said Jeff Dunn, CEO of Juicero. “Juicero’s mission is to make it easier for people to consume more fresh fruits and vegetables every day, and through this partnership, we’re excited to offer people more ways to create a healthy habit.”

“Juicero offers our customers a new and unique cold-pressed juicing experience,” said Patrick Bradley, president, Whole Foods Market Southern Pacific region. “Juicero allows for a convenient, affordable cold-pressed juice that meets our high quality standards and we’re excited for our customers to have this new option for grabbing a juice on the go.”

Customers can enjoy the convenience of fresh, raw, nutritious, cold-pressed juice on demand at $5 per glass. The juices are made with Juicero “Produce Packs,” featuring triple-washed, chopped organic fruits and vegetables harvested within days of arriving at the store. Each location will offer four to seven Juicero blends, including Sweet Greens, Greens, Spicy Greens, Green Zing, Beta Glow, Root Renewal+ and Sweet Roots.

Each of the 11 Whole Foods Market locations will have one to three Juicero Presses. Customers will be able to press their own Juicero Produce Pack, ready in minutes at the push of a button.

Juicero is available by the glass now at the following Whole Foods Market locations. Availability information will be updated on www.juicero.com/taste-juicero.

● Santa Monica – 1425 Montana Ave.

● Pasadena – 465 South Arroyo Pkwy

● Redondo Beach – 405 North Pacific Coast Hwy

● Playa Vista – 12746 West Jefferson Blvd

● Irvine – 8525 Irvine Center Drive

● Newport Beach – 415 Newport Center Drive

● Laguna Niguel – 23932 Aliso Creek Road

● Huntington Beach – 7881 Edinger Ave Suite 150

● La Jolla – 8825 Villa La Jolla Drive

● Brea – 3301 Imperial Hwy., corner Valencia Avenue

● Tarzana – available March 10 – 18700 Ventura Blvd

About Juicero

Juicero is on a mission to help people consume more fresh fruits and vegetables every day. With its inaugural product, Juicero enables a professional quality juice bar at home, in the office or in foodservice, by combining the first countertop cold-press juicer with the delivery of fresh, organic produce from farm to you in ready to juice Produce Packs. Together, the Press and Packs create delicious, cold-pressed, 100% juice at the touch of a button and eliminate all the prep and cleanup busy consumers or commercial entities normally have to undertake. The result is healthy, plant-based nutrition made effortless and the best cold-pressed juice you’ve ever tasted. Juicero is currently available for consumer purchase in California, Nevada and Arizona, with plans to expand in 2017.