Ilegal Mezcal Enters Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Transatlantic Division

Antigua, Guatemala (February 21, 2017) — Ilegal Mezcal, a handcrafted brand of Mexican artisanal liquor that has made a name for itself with bold guerrilla ad campaigns and strong political positions, announces it is entering into a national distribution agreement with Southern Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”), the North American wine and spirits distribution company. The brand will be part of Southern Glazer’s Transatlantic Spirits division, following a minority stake investment in the brand by family-owned Bacardi.

Ilegal is one of the leading small batch artisanal mezcals in the U.S. market. It is made from 100% espadin agave and comes in three expressions: joven, reposado, and añejo.

Ilegal, will continue to operate independently under the direction of its founder, John Rexer, and will maintain its own current business structure and employee base.

“Mezcals have had to fight tooth and nail for distribution, which is key to the category’s survival and economic stability,” says Gilbert Marquez, Ilegal’s lead brand ambassador. “This distribution partnership with Southern Glazer’s is important for all who have helped create Ilegal, from the small family distillers we work with in Oaxaca, Mexico, to guys like me on the street teaching people about mezcal. We’re all very excited about it. I think it will not only be good for us but for the whole mezcal category.”

“We’re not changing,” said Rexer. “The move to the Transatlantic division and the investment by Bacardi will help us do more of what we have done in the past. We will continue to make a great mezcal and market it our way. No way that is stopping.”

About Ilegal Mezcal

Ilegal Mezcal is made in Oaxaca, Mexico by small family owned distillers using traditional production methods and employing sustainable practices. The brand began in 2005 and was first produced for Café No Sé, an international bar in colonial Antigua, Guatemala. The company since its inception has made social and environmental responsibility an integral part of their day- to-day business.