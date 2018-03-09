Headlines

Expo View: Natural World Tremors Expo View: Natural World Tremors

Expo View: Natural World Tremors

by Jeffrey Klineman,

To suppliers, the end of the Whole Foods relationship isn’t a binary anymore, where they’re either in Whole Foods or they aren’t really in the natural channel at all.

Expo West 2018 Video: Fresh. Organic. Ideas. Expo West 2018 Video: Fresh. Organic. Ideas.

Expo West 2018 Video: Fresh. Organic. Ideas.

by Ray Latif,

Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center.

Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup

Expo West 2018: Packaging Redesign Roundup

by Martín Caballero,

As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for Natural Products Expo West 2018, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year's show. 

Live Soda Launches Probiotic Soda Line Live Soda Launches Probiotic Soda Line

Live Soda Launches Probiotic Soda Line

by Martín Caballero,

At this year’s Natural Products Expo West show, kicking off in Anaheim, Calif. tomorrow, Live Soda will showcase its newest line extension and first foray into traditional carbonated soft drink category with the launch of a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of Probiotic Sodas.

Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple

Drink Maple Rebrands as Drink Simple

by Brad Avery,

The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.

Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed. Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed.

Taste Radio Ep. 99: How to Crush It at Expo West; Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO on The Two Traits You Need to Succeed.

by BevNET.com Staff,

Stubb’s co-founder/Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO Scott Jensen on why respect for capital, competition is critical to success; how The New Primal founder Jason Burke persevered with his paleo brand despite early missteps; why Hello Delicious is seeking the “middle seat” between healthy and indulgence; Kerry Song croons about her vegan meat brand The Abbot’s Butcher. This episode is presented by The Maple Guild.

People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP

People Moves: Humm Kombucha Hires New Sales VP

by Brad Avery,

Bruce Boettner Joins Humm Kombucha; Pressed Juicery Brings on New Sales VP; Lavit Names Former Keurig Exec as VP National Account Sales; Hardy Assumes Head of Consumer & Athlete Engagement Role at Gatorade; Danny Rubenstein to Advise Vuka

Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan

Matthew Mitchell Leaving Coke VEB To Lead New Division in Japan

by Martín Caballero,

Mitchell, the VP of Investments & Ventures at Coke’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, is leaving his current role to head a newly formed division focusing on emerging brands based in Japan, according to a memo from VEB president Scott Uzzell.

Celsius Partners with Tough Mudder Celsius Partners with Tough Mudder

Celsius Partners with Tough Mudder

by Brad Avery,

The competition at this year’s Tough Mudder nationwide events will be even more heated: On Tuesday, a new partnership between the obstacle race fitness brand announced a new partnership with zero calorie energy drink Celsius.