Expo View: Natural World Tremors
To suppliers, the end of the Whole Foods relationship isn’t a binary anymore, where they’re either in Whole Foods or they aren’t really in the natural channel at all.
Natural Products Expo West 2018 got off to a fast start yesterday with its Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, a bustling, farmers market-style exhibition located outside the Anaheim Convention Center.
A visit with Seth Goldman, co-founder of Honest Tea and now board chair at vegan meat brand Beyond Meat, finds him excitedly pointing out the massive expansion that’s about to take place in that emerging category.
As the BevNET editorial team prepares to hit the floor at Anaheim Convention Center for Natural Products Expo West 2018, here is an early look at some of the brands that will be showcasing revamped packaging and redesigned labels at this year's show.
At this year’s Natural Products Expo West show, kicking off in Anaheim, Calif. tomorrow, Live Soda will showcase its newest line extension and first foray into traditional carbonated soft drink category with the launch of a shelf-stable, five-SKU line of Probiotic Sodas.
The Vermont-based maker of maple and watermelon water products is rebranding as Drink Simple, introducing at Natural Products Expo West 2018 a new look for its product portfolio.
Stubb’s co-founder/Rhythm Superfoods’ CEO Scott Jensen on why respect for capital, competition is critical to success; how The New Primal founder Jason Burke persevered with his paleo brand despite early missteps; why Hello Delicious is seeking the “middle seat” between healthy and indulgence; Kerry Song croons about her vegan meat brand The Abbot’s Butcher. This episode is presented by The Maple Guild.
Two years after its acquisition, organic green tea-based beverage brand Steaz has found the internal stability to support a revamp of its Cactus Water line and an expansion of its natural energy drink offerings.
First Beverage Group, one of the top dealmaking firms in the beverage industry, today announced that it has spun off its investment banking division and merged the unit with Seattle-based Cascadia Capital’s consumer and retail team.
Bruce Boettner Joins Humm Kombucha; Pressed Juicery Brings on New Sales VP; Lavit Names Former Keurig Exec as VP National Account Sales; Hardy Assumes Head of Consumer & Athlete Engagement Role at Gatorade; Danny Rubenstein to Advise Vuka
To help you navigate the over 330 beverage-related exhibitors at this year's event, we've produced a printable Expo West 2018 Show Planner, which lists companies both alphabetically and by booth number.
Guest columnist James Richardson explores the problem of when entrepreneurs confuse their own lifestyles with valid proof that they have a lifestyle brand.
Mitchell, the VP of Investments & Ventures at Coke’s Venturing & Emerging Brands (VEB) unit, is leaving his current role to head a newly formed division focusing on emerging brands based in Japan, according to a memo from VEB president Scott Uzzell.
The competition at this year’s Tough Mudder nationwide events will be even more heated: On Tuesday, a new partnership between the obstacle race fitness brand announced a new partnership with zero calorie energy drink Celsius.
