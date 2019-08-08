Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

SPOTLIGHT CATEGORY: Beer

Low-carb is the new light, apparently, as we see massive gains for Michelob Ultra Light in one of the few positive big-brand performances in the industry. That move toward healthy is, on the surface, one of two major trends powering gainers in this data set; the other is the growth of imports, seen in Modelo Especial, which has lapped Corona as the country’s leading import. But look at the top line: it’s showing 2.5 percent growth across the category. So what gives? It’s what’s below the waterline – or the IRI cutoff – that’s accounting for that growth. Imports, Craft, FMBs and Domestic Super Premium are all contributing in the face of big brand declines.