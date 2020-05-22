Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Spotlight Category: Energy Drinks

As our energy drink story makes clear, the emergence of Bang, VPX’s most successful product to date, has disrupted the energy drink category fiercely. It’s won a 9+ share of the $12.7 billion category, good for nearly $1.2 billion, in less than three years. Category leaders Red Bull and Monster have about 2/3 of the share. The emergence of a strong third player — Rockstar has been fading for some time — has also created a new market for innovation across established product portfolios. Look at the upswings behind Red Bull’s new editions and the $400 million of revenue for Monster’s new Reign brand, designed to chase Bang, and it’s clear the energy drink consumer has been waiting for some variety.