Channel Check: What’s Hot and What’s Not

Spotlight Category: Sparkling Water

Sparkling Ice is back on track, up almost 18 percent in the past year, while unsweetened category leader La Croix continues to lose share following public stumbles. Meanwhile, the next generation (if you can roll Polar, one of the oldest companies on the list into that generation) is really advancing: Bubly, Polar, Topo Chico, are all up ahead of category growth — no small feat since category growth is 10 percent! Further down, we see continued growth from Spindrift and Waterloo — shelves must be getting heavy with CO2.