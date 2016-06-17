Kura Announces New National Distribution of New Zealand Grass-Fed Dairy Protein Shakes

Castro Valley, Calif. – (June 16, 2016) – Kura™ is shaking up the nutrition category with its innovative, mainstream consumer product and related market positioning. The company’s complete nutrition solution brings protein powder out of the gym and into the kitchen. Bridget Coates, principal of Kura, announced today that the line is now available in more than 3,000 CVS stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com.

Early results are strong for the line of New Zealand sourced, grass-fed dairy protein smoothie powders, with distribution in natural channel and conventional retail growing twentyfold in the first sixteen months of business.

The brand’s growth is testament to the vision of its founders and leadership team. Coates brings 20 years of experience in global business development and innovation in consumer packaged goods, and a personal and professional commitment to the health and wellness industry.

“Our leadership and R&D team identified a clear need for a creative, high quality nutrition solution that tastes great and is accessible and customizable for all health-conscious consumers. The line provides balanced levels of protein, vitamins and minerals, and pre- and probiotics,” says Coates. “We’re rigorously committed to sourcing the purest and most nutritional proteins we can find for this on-the-go, family-friendly product.”

Kura’s marketing reflects this new positioning. Its distinctly clean, culinary-inspired package design, personalized retail partnerships and social media programming are taking protein powders to a new level.

Consumers are embracing the company’s dedication to balanced nutrition, ethical ingredient sourcing and great taste. It is the only New Zealand sourced grass-fed whey protein with complete nutrition on the shelf today.

Kura Balanced Nutrition

Kura Protein Smoothie Powders, available in vanilla, chocolate and berry, have 14 grams of protein sourced from grass-fed New Zealand dairy. Research has indicated that there are two- to five-times the CLA (Congugated Linoleic Acid) in dairy which is sourced from grass-fed rather than grain-fed cows. CLAs are a type of fat that are believed to assist with immune support, balancing inflammation, maintaining healthy blood sugar and increasing lean body mass. Kura’s protein powders are free from GMOs, hormones, antibiotics and gluten. The 26 vitamins and minerals include 100 percent RDA of vitamins C, D, B6, B12, Riboflavin, Niacin, Selenium and others, and 90 percent RDA of vitamins A and E. The brand has also incorporated an omega blend of golden flax seed, marine algae oil, mixed tocopherols, sunflower oil and lecithin. The protein powders include prebiotics from chicory root that nourish the probitotics, and 4 billion probiotic CFU’s (bifidobacterium lactis, lactobacillus acidophilus). There is no added sugar and nothing artificial in the product.

Kura Animal Welfare

The company’s dairy protein is sourced from trusted farms whose commitment to humane animal welfare practices is based on the Five Freedoms as set by the World Organization for Animal Health. Kura is a proud supporter of the Global Animal Partnership, a non-profit alliance of producers, retailers, animal advocates and scientists dedicated to improving farm animal welfare through the 5-Step® Animal Welfare Rating Program.

Kura Taste

Kura’s passion for flavor was a key component in the development of its whey-based protein smoothie powders. Customer testimonials confirm the dedicated work conducted by the research and development team to create a smooth, creamy base that can be customized to include favorite fruits, vegetables and other ingredients. Kura’s customers know food and flavor, and expect a high level of performance and taste.

About Kura

Kura, established in 2014, is the consumer nutrition division of White Cloud Nutrition, LLC, a privately held company based in California with roots in New Zealand. Kura focuses on creative nutrition solutions for every stage of life. Its founders believe in high quality ingredients, transparency of sourcing and high standards of social responsibility. The Kura line is currently available in CVS and Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide, as well as Whole Foods, Wegman’s, Fresh Thyme, Sprouts, Hy-Vee and dozens of independent stores across the country. It is also available online at Amazon and Walmart.com. Beginning this summer, Kura will be available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Meijer and Earth Fare stores.