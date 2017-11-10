AEG Presents Partners with Hint Inc.

LOS ANGELES — AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has launched a strategic new partnership with hint inc., the healthy lifestyle brand known for its delicious unsweetened flavored water. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes hint, one of the fastest growing premium bottled water companies, the official flavored water across 12 clubs, theaters and other music venues operated by AEG Presents including: The Warfield and The Regency (San Francisco); The El Rey Theater, The Fonda Theater, The Roxy Theater, and The Shrine Auditorium (Los Angeles); PlayStation Theater, Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn Steel, Terminal 5, and Music Hall of Williamsburg (New York); and The Sinclair (Boston). As the first multivenue water partnership for both companies, the agreement will help elevate the live event experience for fans by immersing them into the hint lifestyle and offering consumers a healthy beverage option.

“Our marketing partnership with AEG Presents provides us with an incredible opportunity to highlight hint’s mission and make drinking water more enjoyable for thousands of consumers across the growing music and live entertainment space,” said Kara Goldin, CEO and founder, hint, inc. “We look forward to showcasing our products and working creatively with AEG to promote health and fuel the fan experience with delicious beverages at some of their landmark venues.”

“We are proud to join forces with hint, a brand that truly represents the best in class when it comes to offering a great-tasting and quality beverage,” said Andrew Klein, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “Their commitment to excellence matches ours and will only help us amplify the world-class experiences that our customers have come to expect at our venues.”

Consumer insights show a greater number of people are paying closer attention to what they eat and drink. With demand for healthier options on the rise, an increasing number of people are looking for healthy alternatives to sweetened beverages that still taste great. AEG Presents will capitalize on this trend by partnering with hint to provide health conscious event-goers with a feel-good alternative to carbonated soft drinks and sugary juices.

The partnership will also see AEG and hint collaborate to create experiences for live entertainment fans and consumers alike through local sampling nights, fun promotions and custom drink opportunities, which will feature the brand’s flagship hint water as well as its sparkling product line, hint fizz®. Fans can expect to enjoy exclusive signature drinks and cocktails paired with seasonal hint flavors. Additionally, the hint brand and product line will be strategically integrated throughout the live event experience at select AEG venues and brought to life across various consumer touch points with engaging experiential activations and events that immerse fans in the hint lifestyle.

hint’s mission is to make it easy and enjoyable to lead a healthy lifestyle. In 2005, Kara Goldin founded the company to kick her diet soda addiction and get healthy, and has since become a pioneer in fighting America’s sugar epidemic. Since its launch, the company has helped consumers pursue healthier lives by making water taste great. hint is subtly infused with real fruit essences and features no sugar or diet sweeteners, making it enjoyable and easy to drink more water and less soda, juice and sweetened beverages. Current product offerings include the leading unsweetened flavored water, which comes in still, sparkling and caffeinated. hint has zero calories and comes in a variety of delicious flavors including: Blackberry, Watermelon, Cherry, Pineapple and many more.

To complement the live event experience, AEG and hint will collaboratively plan and execute a variety of promotional content across both social and digital media platforms. To maximize the impact of the partnership and to benefit the fans, hint will also engage consumers through ticket giveaways to shows taking place at select AEG venues where hint will have a presence.

About Hint Inc.

Kara Goldin is the founder and CEO of San Francisco-based hint inc., which produces the leading unsweetened flavored water. hint makes it easier for consumers to live healthier lives. The company’s products have received numerous accolades, including Best Flavored Water (Health, Men’s Health, and SELF), Best New Product (Better Homes and Gardens) and the Silver Stevie Award for Best New Product. Since its founding in 2005, hint has been making water taste great without making it taste sweet. hint’s brands include its flagship product, hint water, its sparkling product line, hint fizz, and its lightly caffeinated line, hint kick. hint’s products are available nationwide in most major natural, specialty and grocery stores and are available at drinkhint.com for delivery direct to your door.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.