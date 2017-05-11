Aloe Gloe Partners with Professional Surfer Anastasia Ashley to Launch Summer Sweepstakes

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA (May 11, 2017) — Aloe Gloe, a fast-growing line of certified organic Aloe water, announced today its partnership with professional surfer, Anastasia Ashley, for the launch of its summer sweepstakes as part of Aloe Gloe’s ongoing consumer campaign “Gloe From Within.”

Aloe Gloe has been encouraging consumers to Gloe From Within since its inception in 2011, striving to be accessible for people who strive to live a natural and healthy lifestyle. As the only premium, organic, kosher, Project Non-GMO verified, and gluten-free Aloe water on the market, partnering with Anastasia was a natural fit given her focus on health and wellness, all while managing a busy, athletic lifestyle.

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed how maintaining your health makes all the difference in your everyday life,” said Anastasia Ashley, professional surfer and Aloe Gloe brand ambassador. “Whether I’m suiting up to ride waves, gearing up for a workout, or looking for on-the-go hydration, Aloe Gloe has been a staple in my diet, so partnering is a natural next step.”

Participants who enter the summer sweepstakes will be eligible to win the grand prize of round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, a two-night hotel stay, and a year’s supply of Aloe Gloe. All sweepstakes entrants will receive a 15% off coupon that will go towards their next Aloe Gloe case purchase, providing everyone with the opportunity to #GloeFromWithin.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Anastasia. Her success as an athlete and individual perseverance is a testament to who she is and her commitment towards personal health,” said Dino Sarti, Aloe Gloe co-founder and CEO. “Aloe Gloe is founded on that same passionate belief, and through this partnership, we can encourage more people to be proactive about that decision.”

Available in four refreshing flavors – Crisp Aloe, Coconut, Lemonade, and White Grape – Aloe Gloe is inherently low in sugar and locally sourced and produced in Southern California. For additional information on Aloe Gloe’s summer sweepstakes and to enter to win, please visit sweepstakes.aloegloe.com.

About Aloe Gloe

Aloe Gloe™ is the premium and only USDA certified organic, Project Non-GMO verified and gluten-free Aloe water on the market. Founded in 2011 by the 20-year beverage industry veterans of LA Libations, Dino Sarti, Danny Stepper and Pat Bolden, and headquartered in Southern California, Aloe Gloe has achieved a rapidly growing distribution footprint in the United States through its strategic partnership with Coca-Cola. The thirst-quenching beverages are locally sourced and produced and currently available at retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, ShopRite, 7-Eleven and Amazon.com. For more information on Aloe Gloe, visit aloegloe.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.