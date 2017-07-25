AquaNew’s Watt-Ahh Releases Commemorative Anniversary 1L Bottles

Sarasota, FL – With its new sleek, tall look, Watt-Ahh® is ready to move with individuals who want energy and hydration on the go. The slimmer liter-sized bottle will fit in cup holders and gym bags. Each Watt-Ahh® bottle sports a transparent flexo label with dramatic shades of blue and the iconic lightning bolt. One customer complimented, “It’s a high-rise beauty … looks more fun to heft.”

“We cannot think of a better 10th Anniversary gift for our customers than to offer a more attractive and convenient bottle that matches the premium product inside,” said AquaNew COO Dana Gourley. “Like other beverage companies, we sell to both brick-and-mortar stores and through Amazon.com; however, our main business channel is different. It has emerged that we mainly ship high volumes of Watt-Ahh (over 600 bottles at a time) directly to customers who want a six-month or more supply for healing energy and recovery from vigorous exercise.”

The newest liter bottles rolled off the new assembly ramp on July 12, 2017. One quarter of the first production was sold in advance to customers who were willing to wait a couple more weeks for the new bottle. A rare behind-the-scenes video on the first production day can be found here.

Watt-Ahh® is in its own category of bottled water. It is neither alkalinized nor electrolyte water, since the latter typically has mineral additives such as sodium and potassium. Alternatively, Watt-Ahh® is ultra-pure Polarized Water with a growing nationwide reach. It is electron enriched, associated with small clusters of double water molecules that form stable, balanced crystalline-like structures. Watt-Ahh® has the crisp, clean and refreshing taste of 100% pure water with a molecular structure that works with cellular mitochondria; healing requires energy!

About AquaNew

AquaNew, LLC is located in Sarasota, FL. and holds the worldwide exclusive license on the WIT Technology to manufacture Polarized Water. The first bottled water product, Watt-Ahh®, was launched in the commercial market in November of 2007. Two sizes (one-liter and 16.9 oz.) are available. AquaNew’s Water is also a key ingredient in a variety of consumable products manufactured by other companies.

Media Inquiries: Contact Dana Gourley at 888-936-2782 or Dana@aquanew.com.