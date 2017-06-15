Arteasan to Launch Two New Flavors at the Summer Fancy Food Show

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (June 14, 2017) – Arteasan Beverages, makers of the only 5-calorie ready-to-drink iced tea infusions, today announced that it will unveil two new flavors, a Matcha Tea with Watermelon & Mint (‘Glow’) and an Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger (‘Cleanse’), at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York on June 25-27, 2017. Attendees are invited to be among the first to discover the new flavors by visiting Arteasan at booth #5945.

The two new products will align with the brand’s existing portfolio, infusing on-trend iced teas with luscious fruits and exotic botanicals in deliciously unexpected ways. The Arteasan infusions each offer a natural functionality such as ‘Glow’ or ‘Cleanse,’ which are derived naturally from the products’ beneficial ingredients. The original four flavors include a White Tea with Mango & Passion flower (‘Calm’); a Yerba Mate Tea with Peach & Rosemary (‘Focus’); a Green Tea with Passionfruit & Elderflower (‘Be Well’); and a Black Tea with Blueberry & Ginseng (‘Energy’).

“We carefully crafted our new infusions using superfood ingredients like matcha and ginger, which are known to benefit both body and mind,” said Fernando Rodriguez, Arteasan Founder and CEO. “We’re excited for our fans to discover our new and unexpected flavors, and are delighted to continue creating deliciously beneficial iced teas that people can feel great about enjoying.”

True to Arteasan’s mission to craft better-for-you infusions that deliver “a world of good,” the new flavors feature only 5 calories per serving, have less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle and use only non-GMO, worldly ingredients.

“We’re launching our Matcha Tea with Watermelon & Mint and our Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger at a critical time,” said Corina Flushing, Arteasan Co-Founder and COO. “We expect these to be highly successful launches for the warm summer months, and the timing is ideal as we’ve recently formed new partnerships with three industry-leading distributors. Our expanded portfolio will enable us to offer a wider range of options to prospective retailers while growing sales in existing accounts.”

Arteasan will launch its new flavors across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and South Florida regions. The company will also introduce its six-flavor portfolio in select retailers in the Midwest this summer, expanding distribution through its recent partnership with UNFI.

About Arteasans Beverages

Arteasans Beverages crafts delicious ready-to-drink 5-calorie iced tea infusions that contain less than 1 gram of sugar per bottle. Arteasan infusions blend fragrant teas with sumptuous fruits and unexpected botanicals from 5 continents and over 20 countries with the mission to deliver “a world of good” in every bottle. Currently available in four flavors, Arteasan beverages are naturally functional, non-GMO certified, OU Kosher, vegan and gluten-free. Founded by Fernando Rodriguez and Corina Flushing in 2014, Arteasans Beverages is based in North Miami Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.arteasan.com or contact info@arteasan.com.