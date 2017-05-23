Big Red’s BBQ Across America Promotion Kicks Off The Summer

AUSTIN, TX (May 22, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Big Red, America’s original and bestselling red soda, kicks off the grilling season and their 80th Anniversary with its “BBQ Across America” promotion. Known for its sweet and smooth flavor, Big Red drinkers love to pair the soft drink with bold flavors such as BBQ. Big Red will reward fans with BBQ-related prizes all summer long, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, including a grand prize Ultimate Summer BBQ Party for the lucky winner and 50 guests.

“Big Red and BBQ are the ultimate pairing. This summer we’re inviting consumers to complement their backyard BBQs with the sweet and smooth flavor of Big Red and win iconic BBQ related prizes,” says Big Red’s SVP of Marketing Thomas Oh.

The grand prize winner and 50 guests will host their own Big Red Backyard BBQ Party. A BBQ Pitmaster will throw the ultimate BBQ experience in the winner’s own backyard. Weber will deck out the backyard with a Weber Genesis Gas Grill, the Weber Smoker and the classic Weber Charcoal Grill.

Additional prizes include:

YETI Hoppers and YETI/Big Red Can Insulators

Big Red Washer Game Set from Victory Tailgate

Rufus Teague BBQ Sauces & Rubs

Big Red & BBQ branded T-shirts

To enter the contest, consumers need to buy 2 Big Red flavored products and take a picture of the receipt using a phone. Then text “Big Red” to the number 811811 and entrants will receive a text back with a link to a URL. Follow the link to upload a photo of the receipt.

Back by consumer demand, Big Red will also release the limited edition favorite flavor, Big Red Vanilla Float. This will be available in 20oz and 2 Liter packages in select markets.

About Big Red

Big Red Inc. is one of the top 10 beverage companies in North America with a history dating back to 1937. Along with Big Red®, recognized as the number-one selling red soda, Big Red Inc. also markets beverage brands Big Red Zero®, Big Blue®, Big Peach®, Big Pineapple®, NuGrape®, and Nesbitt’s® products. Distributed widely throughout the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Independent Bottlers and Pepsi Beverages Company, consumers across the country enjoy Big Red Inc.’s beverages. For more information, please visit www.bigred.com.