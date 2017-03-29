Buckeye State Soda and Cavalier Distributing Enter Into Partnership

CINCINNATI, OH (March 29, 2017) – As part of an initiative to increase its presence and availability across the state of Ohio, Buckeye State Soda, LLC has entered into agreement with Cavalier Distributing to distribute Buckeye State Scarlet Soda statewide beginning April 10.

Unlike most red sodas, Buckeye State Scarlet Soda is not a cream soda, but rather harkens back nearly 100 years with its uniquely sweet fruit flavor that is more in line with the family’s beginnings at the soda fountains in the their apothecaries in Cincinnati. It is sweetened with natural cane sugar and bottled exclusively in glass bottles. Buckeye State Scarlet Soda makes no excuses for it’s sweet deliciousness. In 12 oz. bottles, it is treat to be enjoyed and not a gallon to be gulped.

About Buckeye State Soda

Buckeye State Soda is a small, family company owned by Root Naturals, LLC in Cincinnati. Root Naturals also offers a line of all natural apothecary sodas in and around Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Cavalier Distributing

Since its inception 25 years ago, Cavalier Distributing has been dedicated to bringing great beer, spirits, wine, and other craft beverages to the increasingly discerning, appreciative, and educated customers in Florida, Indiana, and Ohio. Founded by President George Fisher in 1992, Cavalier is one of the only distributors in the country with a portfolio that is exclusively American craft and imports. Cavalier employs nearly 400 employees throughout the three states and is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio.