Califia Farms Meets Demand for Cold Brew Coffee

LOS ANGELES, (October 17, 2017) — Califia Farms, the No. 1 selling RF RTD Coffee brand in US Natural and Specialty Channels, and a leading brand in Mass/Grocery, has received the 2017 Convenience Store News Best New Product Award for Innovation for its Nitro Cold Brew Mocha in Single-Serve (SS), Ready-to-Drink (RTD) format.

Cold brew is on fire at convenience stores – refrigerated RTD coffee sales grew +110% year-over-year. Califia offers a wide range of SS RTDs, in its iconic packaging that stands out on grab-and-go shelves, for nearly every consumption occasion, including XX Espresso, Triple Shot, Cocoa Noir, Salted Caramel, Black Label Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. All these RTD coffees, and more, will be sampled at Califia Farms Booth #8081 at the NACS Show 2017 in Chicago October 17th – 20th.

“RTD coffee has the fastest growing dollar share of all nonalcoholic beverages in C-Stores, with increasingly more consumers looking for product attributes that Califia Farms provides: delicious, ready-to-drink, minimally processed and clean labeled,” said Dan Mader, SVP of Sales for Califia Farms. “This is an enormous opportunity for convenience stores and we’re pleased to play a key role in helping them serve these customers.”

Mader added that Califia Farms, which is one of the fastest growing natural beverage companies in the US with $ sales CAGR of 161% 2013-2016, has recently expanded its production capacity to meet soaring demand.

And, more than ever, consumers are seeking products that are lower in sugar and Califia’s Cold Brew Coffees help convenience stores deliver this to their customers.

For example, Califia Farms award winner Nitro Cold Brew has less than 50% of the sugar and calories per ounce when compared to the leading coffee chain’s dairy-based mocha blended drink – and, like all of Califia’s RTD Cold Brews, Nitro Cold Brew is completely dairy-free, gluten-free and non-GMO. According to a recent Nielsen survey, low sugar tied with low fat as a top priority among consumers, with 65% of consumers saying they are trying to eat healthier and 72% saying that they try to eat healthy, but can’t always do it.

Califia Farms Barista Blend, a favorite among consumers and coffee houses alike, was also a winner of the 2017 Convenience Store News Best New Product Award in the Foodservice – Condiments category. Barista Blend is one of a line of innovative nut milk creamers produced by Califia that are striking a chord with the growing number of consumers who want a non-dairy, plant-based creamer option, without artificial ingredients or excessive sugar. In addition, Califia Farms Tangerine Juice won the 2017 Convenience Store News Best New Product Award in the Packaged Beverages/Juice Drinks Category.

“Receiving three Best New Product Awards from Convenience Store News is an honor and validates our mission of making the best-tasting cold brew coffees, creamers and juices accessible to all, including convenience store customers,” said Mader.

A natural source of caffeinated energy, coffee scores high marks for health: when consumed daily, coffee can deliver antioxidant benefits, and research indicates that coffee drinkers are less likely to suffer from type 2 diabetes, dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Renowned for its flavor innovation, in addition to the Convenience Store News Best Product Awards, Califia has also won top tasting honors from the likes of Self, Progressive Grocer, Thrillist, Refinery29, Buzzfeed and more.

About Califia Farms

Inspired by Queen Califia, the mythical namesake of the state of California, and headed by beverage visionary Greg Steltenpohl, Los Angeles-based Califia Farms was founded in 2010 and is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S. Renowned for having the best-tasting plant-based beverages on the market, Califia has become the number one refrigerated nutmilk and refrigerated RTD coffee brand in the Natural and Specialty channels by creating innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go ‘plant-powered’ and live dairy-free, without compromise. Califia is on a mission is to discover and share ‘what plants can do’ to help achieve whole body health and to encourage wider adoption of plant-based foods and beverages for the good of our planet.

