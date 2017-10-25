Cascadia Managing Brands Brings On Coke and Pepsi Vet

Ramsey, NJ (October 25, 2017) — Beverage industry veteran Robert Muscari has joined Cascadia Managing Brands and will be managing the New England territory for Cascadia’s beverage and snack portfolio. Mr. Muscari has over 30 years of experience with stints at Coca-Cola, Pepsi Cola, A & W Root Beer and Tropicana.

“Robert gives us another sales tool to help penetrate products in the New England region” according to Managing Partner Bill Sipper. Robert will be responsible for selling both beverage items and snack items in the region.

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Cascadia Managing Brands is a Brand Management company that offers outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production, and logistics assistance. Ramsey, New Jersey-based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the food and beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 90+ plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more. Cascadia’s principals were responsible for introducing and distributing food and snack brands including Pirate’s Booty, Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt Chocolate, Droste Chocolate, Toblerone Chocolate, Hot Cha Cha Salsa, Bonne Maman Preserves, Sorrel Ridge Preserves, Old El Paso, Annie’s Salad Dressing, Cardini Salad Dressing and more.

