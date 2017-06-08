Cascadia Managing Brands and MetaBrand Form Strategic Alliance

Ramsey, NJ (June 9, 2017) — Cascadia Managing Brands, the leading Brand Management and Consulting firm in the beverage industry, and MetaBrand the global leader in natural and organic product development, have entered into a strategic alliance.

The two companies have been working on each other’s projects and products for several years. Much of MetaBrand’s sales and sales execution work will be handled by Cascadia Managing Brand, while MetaBrand will handle much of Cascadia’s research and development and production management.

“We believe the strategic alliance between our two companies makes both companies much stronger and, more importantly, offers new, more and better services for our clients,” stated Craig Fortin, President of MetaBrand.

“We have known and been working with MetaBrand, Craig, and Debbie Wildrick, MetaBrand’s Chief Strategy Officer, for many years and have a level of comfort with their expertise,” added Cascadia Managing Brands’ Bill Sipper. “We are extremely excited about this new strategic alliance and closer relationship. Our clients win. Our clients get the best of all worlds.”

On the immediate horizon, MetaBrand is planning for more to come which will broaden the opportunities and services for both firms.

About Cascadia Managing Brands

Outsourced sales, marketing, new product development, operations, production and logistics. Ramsey, New Jersey based beverage firm Cascadia Managing Brands offers deep expertise across all key functions and areas of the beverage industry. We are directly responsible for strategies and programs that helped brands leaders become brand leaders. Cascadia Managing Brands helps brands reach critical mass faster, cheaper, better, and smarter.

Cascadia Managing Brands has over 75 plus years of food and beverage experience including Evian, Snapple, PepsiCo, Nabisco, Nantucket Nectars, Carvel, Fresh Samantha (Odwalla), Naked Juice, The Switch, Clearly Canadian, Zico, Hint, RealBeanz and many more.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands please visit us at http://www.cascadiamanagingbrands.com. Please visit our Facebook Page at http://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands or our Twitter page at http://twitter.com/cascadiabrands.

About MetaBrand

We are the leader in natural and organic product development. With global access to unique and indigenous ingredients we can create functional beverages, spirits, kombucha, teas, and protein beverages as well as food, snacks, gluten-free, frozen, savory, and chocolates. We are experts in hot-fill, HPP, UHT/ESL, aseptic, cold-fill, retort, and dry blending capabilities.

We offer complete turn-key services including concept assessment analysis and formulation services. We have a wide array of business execution and strategy development services as well as brand positioning-essence and package design, collateral creations, and website and digital marketing. We will commercialize your products with co-manufacturing and co-packing sourcing and management. And, strategically we will assist in your route to market strategy.

For additional information about MetaBrand go to: www.metabrandcorp.com

Please visit our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/MetabrandCorp/