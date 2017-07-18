Cheerwine and Krispy Kreme Revive Drink Collaboration

SALISBURY, NC (JULY 18, 2017) – Two iconic North Carolina-born brands are celebrating milestone birthdays this year: Cheerwine is turning 100, and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning 80. To mark the sweet occasion, the two brands are bringing back the soft drink that caused a frenzy with its debut last year: Cheerwine Kreme.

From now through September 2017, Cheerwine Kreme is available in 2-Liter and 20 ounce bottles in major grocery chains and select convenience stores in North Carolina and South Carolina, and online at Cheerwine.com.

Cheerwine Kreme tastes like Cheerwine with a hint of Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed flavor.

“We’re grateful to the generations of Carolinians who’ve made it possible for Cheerwine to spend the last century, and Krispy Kreme to spend the last 80 years, delighting their taste buds and being part of their special moments,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, Cheerwine’s head of marketing and a fifth-generation family member of Cheerwine’s founder. “Cheerwine Kreme is a celebration of uniquely Carolina tastes and our deep roots in the region. We had such an amazing response last year in the Carolinas that we had to bring it back for a limited time, especially during such a milestone year for both of us.”

Cheerwine Kreme isn’t the first time Cheerwine and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts have collaborated to make a one-of-a-kind treat. Back in 2010, the two joined forces to bring fans the Cheerwine-filled Krispy Kreme doughnut, which sold out in many shops during its limited availability.

Not only is Cheerwine Kreme hitting shelves this month, but so are hundreds of new $100 instant win cans of Cheerwine (sprinkled throughout 12 packs of Cheerwine and Diet Cheerwine). The instant win cans can be found among Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary collectible series of throwback cans from the past decades. New editions of the commemorative cans will continue to roll out during 2017.

100 Years of Cheer

Cheerwine has remained independent, family owned and based in Salisbury, N.C., for the last 100 years.

While experimenting with soft-drink recipes in 1917 during WWI sugar rationing, Cheerwine’s founder L.D. Peeler added a unique wild cherry flavoring to the mix. And, just like magic, the legendary taste of Cheerwine was born (delivered back then by horse, train and wagon).

During the twentieth century, Cheerwine became an important part of Carolina culture. The family business continued to succeed throughout difficult eras in American history, including The Great Depression and World War II. From the first Cheerwine vending machine in the 1950s, to the first aluminum can of Cheerwine in the 1960s, to the launch of Diet Cheerwine in the 1970s, the brand has grown with the times while still retaining its authenticity and independence.

For more information about Cheerwine Kreme, visit www.Cheerwine.com. To join Cheerwine’s fan club, visit https://cheerwine.com/authenticsodasociety/.

About Cheerwine

CHEERWINE: Celebrating 100 Years of Cheer.

Created in 1917 by L.D. Peeler, Cheerwine is a soft drink with a flavor that always surprises. It is an iconic brand from Salisbury, North Carolina. Owned by the Carolina Beverage Corporation, the 100-year-old company is still privately owned and managed by the same founding family, five generations of whom have worked there. Cliff Ritchie leads Cheerwine as president and CEO. Available in supermarkets, restaurants, mass merchandisers and convenience stores in select states nationwide and on the website atcheerwine.com. For more information, follow Cheerwine on Facebook at facebook.com/cheerwine or on Twitter and Instagram @drinkcheerwine.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the Company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has more than 1,000 retail shops in 27 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts atwww.KrispyKreme.com, or on one its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.