Coffee Into Wine: Joth Ricci Moves From Stumptown to Adelsheim Vineyard

After announcing his departure from Stumptown Coffee Roasters last month, Joth Ricci will begin in his new position as CEO of Oregon-based winery Adelsheim Vineyard on April 1, taking over for founder David Adelsheim.

Ricci had been President of Stumptown since 2013, and before that served as a managing partner at beverage advisory and investment firm First Beverage Group until 2011. He was also the President and CEO of Jones Soda Co. from 2008 to 2011.

Stumptown has yet to name a new president, however, Ricci told BevNET on Wednesday that he will remain on Stumptown’s board of directors and will help the company recruit its next leader. .

“Stumptown is in a great place with a very bright future ahead of it,” Ricci told BevNET.

Under Ricci, Stumptown established itself as a pioneer and leader in the nascent cold brew coffee category, a key aspect of Peet’s Coffee & Tea’s decision to acquire the company in 2015.

“Cold brew is in its infancy and can’t wait to see where it goes next,” Ricci noted.

At Adelsheim Vineyard, Ricci will oversee day-to-day operations, including financial, administrative, marketing, and sales responsibilities, according to a press release.

“Joth brings a wealth of proven leadership to our company,” Adelsheim said in the release. “He’s an amazing manager of people; we feel strongly that he’s a perfect fit with our company culture and the person who can lead our winery to future success. We have an ambitious vision to refocus our wines on the Chehalem Mountains and thereby re-energize our brand. We need somebody with tremendous passion, who can lead with clarity. Joth is that person.”