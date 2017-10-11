Coveteur and Juice Served Here Launch Line of Healthy Juices

NEW YORK, NY (OCTOBER 3, 2017) — Coveteur, the leading destination for directional luxury content ranging from lifestyle, culture, beauty, and fashion, taps into the wellness vertical and today announces its exclusive partnership with Juice Served Here, the innovative Los Angeles-based juicery that is “Never Conventional.”

The convergence of wellness and luxury style is elegantly articulated through the partnership between Coveteur and Juice Served Here, and is sure to pique the interest of style, health and wellness enthusiasts everywhere.

“At Coveteur, we’re on the pulse of culture, and really gravitate to brand partners that have an authentic sense of innovation and perspective on the industries we love,” said Jake Rosenberg, Co-Founder of Coveteur. “We joined forces with Juice Served Here to bring our style eye to the wellness market since that’s a realm we respect. Both of our brands are all about reaching new heights and expanding our offerings to new audiences.”

Juice Served Here’s state-of-the-art arctic cold-press technology and zero-waste facilities helped Coveteur produce an exclusive line of organic non-GMO vegetable juices with no added sugar or preservatives, all containing less than 11 grams of sugar. The juices come in three assorted flavors:

V.01 (Jicama, Cucumber, Chard, Lemon, Jalapeno, Spirulina)

V.02 (Cucumber, Celery, Tomato, Green Bean, Lemon, Basil), and

V.03 (Cucumber, Celery, Fennel, Green Pepper, Lime, Cilantro)

“Our brand philosophies marinate perfectly as it goes for wellness, design, photography and writing,” said Alex Matthew, Co-Founder and CEO of Juice Served Here. “I felt compelled to partner with Warren, Jake and Stephanie after spending much of my spare reading time consuming Coveteur articles on my phone, and its behind-the-scene views on travel, health and fashion are relatable to me. I am a fashion guy who started a juice company and I remain obsessed with all things foodand design.”

“This collaboration features new label designs as well as new flavor profiles for us,” said Hannah Ells, Head of Marketing at Juice Served Here. “Being a wellness brand that prides itself in unconventional product development, we wanted to address one of the hottest topics in the health world today, sugar. Juice gets a bad rap for being chock-full of sugar, albeit fruit sugars, which is why we decided to design three savory juices with truly unique and unexpected ingredient decks, and most importantly, less than 11 grams of sugar per bottle.”

To celebrate the partnership, from October 12 to October 15, Coveteur and JuiceServed Here will be hosting a pop-up wellness immersion at Platform LA in Los Angeles. Photography of the juice collaboration will be hung on the walls of the gallery-like space to reflect Coveteur’s signature style, alongside a plethora of juice samples to go around. All while a live DJ kicks off on-site fitness classes taught by industry powerhouses including modelFIT, The Class by Taryn Toomey, and Yoga for Bad People.

Coveteur x Juice Served Here will be sold in all Juice Served Here stores, JuiceServedHere.com, Coveteur.com, Amazon.com, and select specialty wholesale retailers including Line Hotel, Alfred’s Coffee, Andante Coffee, Deus Ex Machina, PokeShack, Groundwork, and Tom’s on October 12, 2017.

Co-founded in 2011 by Jake Rosenberg and Stephanie Mark, Coveteur has explored the lifestyles of fashion’s most influential people, such as Miranda Kerr, Shay Mitchell, Nina Dobrev, Shanina Shaik, and Adriana Lima. Known for producing quality content and a unique insider’s editorial voice, Coveteur has worked extensively with some of the world’s largest luxury brands, including Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Reebok and others. As the brand continues to grow, this partnership with Juice Served Here was a natural progression for Coveteur to expand their presence into other untapped markets and build their wellness vertical.

About Coveteur

Coveteur is one of the world’s fastest growing luxury fashion and lifestyle media companies, offering insider access to style and culture through stunning original content. Coveteur was founded in 2011 as a passion project to explore the homes and closets of global street style stars and influencers. Since then, Coveteur has evolved and expanded into a global media brand and launched its own branded content studio, Coveteur Creative in 2017. Coveteur is backed by leading investors, including Grammy-Award winning recording artist Drake, and has an advisory board comprised of industry figures like Cindy Crawford, Bobbi Brown, and Prabal Gurung. Visit Coveteur.com or join us at Facebook.com/Coveteur, Instagram.com/Coveteur and Twitter.com/Coveteur.

About Juice Served Here

Juice Served Here is an innovative and chic cold-pressed juice company delivering first class health. From the nutrient dense produce from our hand-selected local, biodynamic farms, to our state-of-the-art cold-press, zero-waste facility – we are Never Conventional. Cult-like celebrity following includes the likes of Emma Stone, Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Woody Harrelson. Juice Served Here has been acclaimed by The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, and InStyle.

For Press Inquiries:

JONESWORKS

coveteur@jonesworks.com

212.839.0111