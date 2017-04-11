Daily Greens Expands Retail Presence, Adds ‘Just Veggies’ Line

As Daily Greens continues to expand its presence in more stores and on more kitchen tables, its founder and CEO Shauna Martin is looking to entice even more customers in the company’s charge towards the mainstream.

After launching its Green ADE line at select Costco locations in Texas in January, the new line of flavored lemonades will soon be expanding throughout the country in retail and grocery, with plans to extend into more Costco regions, Meijer stores in the midwest, and for a full line launch in the New York City metro area.

“You’re going to start seeing it everywhere,” Martin told BevNET on Tuesday.

Even as the cold-pressed juice category slows overall, Martin said she still sees a lot of growth opportunities on the horizon for Daily Greens. While many juice brands are focused on selling to millennials, she said Daily Greens is working to tap families — moms, dads, and kids — who are now replacing the traditional morning routine of orange juice with bulk packs of Daily Greens 12 oz. bottles. Because the brand has inspired strong consumer loyalty, the company has encouraged retailers to stock higher quantities to meet demand. In social media terms, Facebook is more their scene than Instagram, she said.

The company’s market research revealed that 25 percent of consumers surveyed said they were interested in trying the brand but were afraid to commit to a purchase. Martin hopes to target that key demographic; she said the colorful and sweeter Green ADE line can become the brand’s gateway to these reach these untapped corners of the juice market, assisted by a competitive price point of $3.99-$4.99 per bottle that helps entice consumers to make the trial purchase.

“We’re experiencing intense growth in the category, both in sales and volume,” she said. “We’re outpacing the category quite a bit, and it’s about getting the price and the messaging right.”

The brand raised $10 million from investors last year to fuel growth; a late U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing noted the brand had added an additional $4.5 million to the total of a previously reported funding round. The new investment came a little over a year after Earthbound Farms, a subsidiary of WhiteWave Foods, paid $3 million for a minority stake in Daily Greens.

As the Green ADE line expands, Daily Greens is also gearing up for the launch of its Just Veggies line, which debuted at Natural Products Expo West 2017. The line features three flavors of simple fruit and veggie blend juices — Greens + Kale + Lavender, Beets + Cucumber + Lime, and Carrots + Lime.

Martin said the Just Veggies line is slated for release in the natural channel in the latter half of this year at a price point similar to the core Daily Greens line.