Dilworth Coffee Redoubles Focus On Specialty Coffee Connoisseurs

Raleigh, NC – Dilworth Coffee, a Charlotte institution for 28 years, has refreshed its brand as it underscores its focus on artfully crafted coffee and a consistently exceptional customer experience — aligning its strategy to meet the evolving needs of specialty coffee connoisseurs.

Dilworth Coffee’s aggressive coffee-forward strategy is supported through careful adherence to the Specialty Coffee Association’s brewing standards and our own revitalized training programs. These programs are based on the new global coffee standards authored by the Specialty Coffee Association’s Brewing Pathway Committee, Chaired by Dilworth Coffee’s Brady Butler. A Field Liaison for Dilworth Coffee, Brady has served as a lead instructor for the Specialty Coffee Association since 2011.

“Since the first store opened in Charlotte, NC in 1989, the heart and soul of Dilworth Coffee has been a bean: a coffee bean,” said Lane Mitchell, Director of Creative, Brand and Marketing at Dilworth Coffee. “So, we redesigned ourselves around it. The Dilworth Coffee brand refresh includes a new logo, updated coffee packaging, an expanded list of wholesale specialty coffees, a new website and expanded e-commerce capabilities. It also includes an exciting new prototype Dilworth Coffee store, now open at 201 N Tryon Street in Charlotte’s premier Fifth Third Center. This coffee-forward store debuts a menu that focuses on espresso-based drinks and hand-poured coffee, as well as pastries and light meals.”

“Since the first store opened in Charlotte, NC in 1989, the heart and soul of Dilworth Coffee has been a bean: a coffee bean,” said Lane Mitchell, Director of Creative, Brand and Marketing at Dilworth Coffee. “So, we redesigned ourselves around it.”

“Our common goal at Dilworth Coffee and our licensed storefronts is to create perfectly crafted espresso shots and espresso beverages,” said Director of Coffee Brad Kirby. “So, sourcing beans from exceptional producers and roasting them to bring out their very best flavor attributes is the foundation of our work.”

Dilworth Coffee Licensed Storefronts

The brand refresh comes after the 2016 purchase of the Dilworth Coffee brand by Stockton Graham & Co. of Raleigh, NC. Stockton Graham & Co. began its relationship with Dilworth Coffee in 2010, when it acquired its wholesale roasting and distribution assets. Stockton Graham & Co. distributes Dilworth Coffee to coffee shops, cafés, restaurants and specialty retail partners across the United States.

Continuing with tradition, Stockton Graham & Co. licenses the Dilworth Coffee brand to independent coffee shop owners. There are currently four Dilworth Coffee storefronts in the Charlotte, NC area including the Fifth Third Center and SouthPark Mall in Charlotte; Plantation Market in Matthews and Coddle Creek in Concord.

“The Dilworth Coffee stores in Charlotte, Matthews and Concord are an essential part of the brand’s commitment to delivering a great coffee experience,” said Thom Swain, Director of Business Development for Dilworth Coffee. “Dilworth Coffee has always been known for its knowledgeable baristas and focus on artfully prepared espresso drinks. The storefronts are a place for coffee lovers to immerse themselves in the quality coffeehouse experience they crave.”

A History of Quality & Service

The Dilworth Coffee refresh is the brand’s first since 2005. “The new Dilworth Coffee is a modern interpretation of the company’s original mission of providing exceptional quality and service in a comfortable neighborhood coffee shop environment,” said Jeff Vojta, Co-Founder and CEO of Stockton Graham & Co., the owner of the Dilworth Coffee brand.

Dilworth Coffee now offers more than 50 single-origin, certified-organic, exclusive blends and flavored coffee options. An artisan roaster with exceptional bandwidth, Dilworth Coffee roasts coffee to order and provides a robust training program designed to enhance operator profitability.

“Stockton Graham & Co. is proud to be continuing the legacy of Dilworth Coffee,” said Jeff Vojta. “Our passion is coffee, and we’re committed to providing exceptional coffees by sourcing the finest beans in the world and small-batch roasting them to highlight each coffee’s natural flavor. We believe the Dilworth Coffee brand is the perfect way to spread our passion.”

About Dilworth Coffee

Founded in 1989 by Don and Aylene Keen of Charlotte, NC, Dilworth Coffee is Charlotte’s oldest specialty coffee brand. Stockton Graham & Co., a specialty coffee roaster in Raleigh, NC, purchased the wholesale roasting and distribution assets of Dilworth Coffee in 2010 and the Dilworth Coffee trademark in 2016. For more visit dilworthcoffee.com or stocktongraham.com.