DreamPak Launches 100% Whey Protein Liquid Mix

MCLEAN, VA — DreamPak, LLC, a leading developer and manufacturer of liquid food and dietary supplements, recently launched the first 100% whey protein isolate liquid concentrate on the market with the retailer giant GNC this month. ProPump® is the first of many planned products from their Sports Nutrition “POWR3D™” brand.

ProPump® utilizes a patent-pending liquid delivery method to deliver a high quality, 100% whey protein isolate in a pump format. The product also features Glycerol, an ingredient that has been studied for its endurance and hyper-hydrating properties, and is also reported to support muscle pumps while engaging in resistance training exercises. Unlike other sugar alcohols such as Mannitol, Sorbitol and Xylitol, Glycerol is generally well tolerated in greater levels.

ProPump® is currently available in a 20 serving offering under Double Chocolate and Vanilla Crème varieties. Each serving delivers 20 grams of pure whey protein isolate meant to be added to water, milk or other beverage of choice. While other competitors use high amounts of collagen along with minimal levels of whey protein, ProPump’s protein source is comprised solely of a high quality whey protein isolate. ProPump mixes effortlessly when added to water, milk, oatmeal, cereal, smoothies or when adding to baked goods, making it easy for everyone to add more protein to their diet!

ProPump is currently available on the POWR3D™ website (www.powr3d.com) and exclusively at GNC stores nationwide.

About DreamPak, LLC

DreamPak is a veteran in liquid concentrate technology and intends to apply their years of experience and expertise to the sports nutrition industry by launching scientifically-advanced liquid concentrate products to overcome the flaws of powders. DreamPak’s mission is to create supplements that are easy to dispense and dissolve, that mix effortlessly and can be consumed in variety of occasions.