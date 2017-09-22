Expo East 2017 Video: How Oatly is Bringing a European Fixture to U.S. Consumers

In a dairy alternative market dominated by nut milks, European brand Oatly is making the leap to U.S. distribution with its line of dairy-free oat milks. Speaking with the company’s U.S. general manager Mike Messersmith at Natural Products Expo East 2017, held Sept. 13-16 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md., BevNET reporter Brad Avery gets the word on how the company intends to compete within the U.S. market and why it believes oat milk offers dairy-free consumers a high quality alternative to other alt-milks.