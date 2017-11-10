FYLO Announces Partnership with Gotham Brand Managers

NEW YORK, N.Y. — FYLO today announced a strategic partnership with Gotham Brand Managers intended to enhance the reach of FYLO by entering into select retailers in the NYC Metro market. FYLO will now collaborate with Gotham Brand Managers on brand building, sales and distribution in the New York Metro market. FYLO is a 2-oz, digestive wellness shot whose active ingredients are a blend of natural herbs and minerals meant to kickstart the body’s natural production of digestive enzymes.

“As a young company entering the beverage market, we’re very excited about our new relationship with Gotham Brand Managers,” said John Maguire, Co-Founder of FYLO. “Gotham is a leader in the New York Metro area beverage market and this is the first step in getting FYLO into retail markets and the hands of people where we believe it has great potential.”

“We are extremely excited to announce this strategic partnership with Zuma Ventures to launch FYLO into the New York Metro retail market,” said Trent Moffat, CEO of Gotham Brand Managers. “We will be working closely as a team to expand FYLO in this fast growing, emerging product category.”

FYLO was launched in May 2017 as a fresh and exciting new brand focused on providing innovative and natural solutions to ordinary digestive ailments. The brand is built around its core product that is strategically differentiated from other digestion related products currently in the market. FYLO is available online at DrinkFYLO.com and at Amazon.com and was recently featured by BevNet Live at its June 2017 New Beverage Showdown 13 in New York City.

About FYLO

FYLO, owned by Zuma Ventures, LLC, is a 2-oz, digestive wellness shot whose active ingredients are a blend of natural bitter herbs and minerals meant to kickstart the body’s natural production of digestive enzymes. FYLO can be used before a meal to prime digestion, after a meal to relieve GI discomfort, or as a supplement to promote overall digestive system health and unlock the benefits of our specially designed formula. Each of FYLO’s herbs are targeted for its unique digestive enhancing qualities. FYLO is currently available online at DrinkFYLO.com and at Amazon.com. FYLO was recently featured by BevNet in their June 2017 New Beverage Showdown. For more information on FYLO, please visit: DrinkFYLO.com.

About Gotham

Gotham Brand Managers, unlike typical consultants and brokers, provides ongoing support in the field where focus is needed to build brands. Gotham’s success can be attributed to managing a few companies at a time with a simple back-to-basics approach. The Gotham team includes experienced sales people, merchandisers, refrigerated and non-refrigerated DSD, in-store demo teams and guerilla event staff that know how to grow and manage new and developing brands in a highly competitive environment. The ability to build brands, especially in today’s competitive environment, takes experience, contacts and hard work. Gotham succeeds by offering affordable options for our customers, leveraging our dedicated people and working hard every day for our brands. www.gothambrands.com.