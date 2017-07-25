Gatorade Vets Andy Horrow and Sue Wellington Join Protein2O

Chicago, IL (July 24, 2017) – Capitalizing on explosive growth in 2017, the makers of Protein2o invested in momentum, bringing on board two former PepsiCo/Gatorade executives. Protein2o has also finalized a new round of funding to propel the brand to its next phase of growth.

Joining Protein2o today as president is Andy Horrow. Working closely with CEO and Founder Bob Kral and a talented young team, Horrow will focus heavily on building the brand’s national sales and marketing plans to expand Protein2o’s strong roots in the Central U.S.

A 20-year beverage-marketing executive, Horrow spent 13 years at PepsiCo, including a stint as chief marketing officer of Tropicana juices, where he led the brand to its hugely successful launch of Trop 50. He spent three years as marketing director for global Pepsi and nine years in various marketing positions at Gatorade, where he was largely responsible for the brand’s advertising, communications and influencer efforts. Following PepsiCo, Horrow was chief marketing officer of Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Most recently, Horrow was a founding partner in Wholesome Tea, makers of Inko’s and Blue Buddha organic tea, where he was responsible for transforming the two sleepy brands into players in the organic ready-to-drink category.

“I see Protein2o as a rare opportunity to build something meaningful and scalable without the corporate roadblocks, inexperience and lack of funding that plague beverage companies large and small,” said Horrow. “I’ve gotten to know Bob and team well and I think they have built an incredible foundation for success for this business. There’s something special going on here.”

Also joining Protein 2o as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is the former president of Gatorade – Sue Wellington. Duly credited with leading Gatorade to its golden age, Wellington led the brand from $250M to $4B of revenue during her 15-year stint. In her storied Gatorade career, Wellington expanded the brand from grocery store shelves to the cold channel and to 20 countries around the world. Wellington’s success as president of Gatorade from 1997 – 2002 attracted the acquisition by PepsiCo.

Since retiring, Wellington has served on the Board of CDW and The Women’s Sports Foundation. Long sought after by many beverage companies, Wellington couldn’t help but become excited about Protein2o.

“Look down the beverage aisles and it’s easy to see that people are looking for more out of their beverages than just refreshment,” said Wellington. “Like Gatorade, Protein2o has a truth…an efficacy. There’s some real physiology here and real nutritional value and I plan on helping this brand become the next big thing in the beverage industry. “

In addition to the talent gains, Protein2o has secured a second round of capital from its original investment group to continue to capitalize on its business momentum. The $4-Million round will be focused on marketing and sales in the brand’s key growth territories. Currently Protein2o is available in Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, Albertson’s/Safeway, Rite Aid, CVS, Casey’s, Kum & Go, Sam’s Club, Giant Eagle and Amazon among others.

“It’s a big statement of our business momentum and potential that we got Sue and Andy to get excited about joining the leadership of Protein2o,” said Bob Kral, CEO and Founder. “With sales up nearly 300% in the first half of the year and same store sales doubling over last year, we only hoped we could attract beverage icons of Sue’s and Andy’s caliber. I am proud of our core team and what they have accomplished the past couple of years. The additional talent will only help us accelerate our growth. We are entering truly exciting times.”

Founded in 2013 by former SVP of Merchandising for Walgreens and GNC Bob Kral and his son Robert Kral, a former Johnson and Johnson sales executive, Protein2o is the original and leading significant protein water in America. Protein2o comes in five flavors with 15 grams of whey protein isolate and only 60-70 calories per 16 oz. bottle. Protein2o is owned by a group of beverage finance and retail industry leaders. City Capital Advisors advised Protein 2o on the investment raise.

Contact:

Bob Kral, CEO

855 290 7820

bkral@drinkprotein2o.com