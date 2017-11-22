H2rOse is Launching Larger PET Bottles

LOS ANGELES — In 2018, H2rOse is going to launch its rose water beverage in PET bottles, supporting its glass packaging counterpart, to capture on-the-go usage occasions and tapping into the fast growing PET bottle market.

H2rOse is launching 16.9 fluid oz PET bottles to offer a complete portfolio to every consumer. Offering H2rOse in PET bottles allows consumers convenient refreshments on the go and at the GYM whereas glass is often enjoyed for special occasions or dining out. H2rOse is going to introduce the PET bottles at a lower price point allowing every customer to try H2rOse.

H2rOse is an all natural ready to drink specialty beverage made of rose water, saffron, fruit juice and other natural ingredients that will change the way you hydrate.

Botanical beverages are on the rise and at the same time offer a variety of health benefits. With Holiday specials and a growing distribution of H2rOse, the brand will generate more awareness as well as increase sales in natural channels. To locate a store or to learn more about H2rOse and Healthy Hydration, visit www.drinkh2rose.com.

H2rOse is an ideal option for customers seeking organic and healthy refreshments that also taste great. At only 60 calories per bottle, H2rOse is perfect for the health conscious consumers without compromising on flavor. The family recipe dates back to ancient times as a natural remedy that supports many functions. Rose water helps to enhance mood and soothe the mind while the infusion of saffron helps to ease digestion, curb appetite and reduce anxiety.

About H2rOse

H2rOse is a specialty beverage uniquely made of rose water, saffron and other natural ingredients. Rose water helps to enhance your mood; it aids with the relief of occasional nervous tensions and soothes the mind. Rose water is also known to help with a better quality of sleep. Saffron which also dates back to ancient times is another natural remedy that supports many functions. Saffron eases digestion, soothes an irritated stomach, enhances your mood, reduces occasional anxiety and compulsive desires to eat. The combination of both of these distinct ingredients and the crisp, light and refreshing taste of H2rOse provides you with a beautiful beverage that will allow you to reap the benefits of health and beauty from within.