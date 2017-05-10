H2rOse Sponsors 25th Anniversary Backdraft Ball

H2rOse is an all natural, ready to drink, rose water beverage infused with saffron and other natural ingredients that hydrate while also providing additional health benefits. Each year H2rOse donates a portion of their proceeds or product to organizations such as National Breast Cancer Foundation, Aids Healthcare Foundation, ALS Association and Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation. This way customers can feel good knowing that by supporting H2rOse they are also supporting a great cause.

Kia Illulian, President, and Co-Founder of H2rOse is always eager to help those in need. This year, H2rOse is a proud sponsor of the 25th Anniversary Backdraft Ball, which provides medical insurance to firefighters and their families once they have retired from years of dedicated service. These funds will help defray the rising costs of medical insurance.

This event will take place Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton. The event will be hosted by Tonight Show host Jay Leno and will be honoring Chief Ralph Mundell for his 30 years of service to the community.

About H2rOse

Rose water helps to enhance your mood; it aids with the relief of occasional nervous tensions and soothes the mind. Rose water is also known to help with a better quality sleep. Saffron which also dates back to ancient times is another natural remedy that supports many functions. Saffron eases digestion, soothes irritated stomachs, enhances your mood, reduces occasional anxiety and compulsive desires to eat. The combination of both of these distinct ingredients and the crisp, light and refreshing taste of H2rOse provides you with a beautiful beverage that will allow you to reap the benefits of health and beauty from within.