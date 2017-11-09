HEX Ferments Announces Certification as a B Corporation

Baltimore, Md. — HEX Ferments, a Baltimore-based producer of wholesome and healthy sauerkrauts, kimchi, seasonal ferments and kombucha teas, announced today it has become a Certified B Corporation. This third-party certification is awarded to companies that meet rigorous standards of social, environmental and economic performance, accountability and transparency by B Lab, the non-profit that certifies and supports B Corps.

B Corp is a certification for an entire company. Fair Trade and USDA Organic are certifications for specific products. To become a Certified B Corporation, a company must score a minimum of 80 points out of 200 on the B Impact Assessment. HEX Ferments achieved a score of 109 points.

HEX Ferments is committed to their community and the environment through:

Sourcing close to 100% organic produce for its products

Using 100% wind power for its facilities

Recycling and composting over 90% of waste

Giving back to local non-profit organizations including Future Harvest and Great Kids Farm

“We value providing healthy, fermented foods to our community while supporting local agriculture and reducing our environmental impact through sourcing organically, using renewable energy and reducing waste,” said Shane and Meaghan Carpenter, the co-founders of HEX Ferments. “The B Corporation certification communicates that commitment to our customers, employees, and suppliers.”

Guiding HEX Ferments through the B Impact Assessment was Crossbow Strategies, a sustainability consulting firm based in Alexandria, Virginia.

“It was important to Shane and Meaghan to achieve this third-party certification verifying how they run HEX Ferments,” said Mark Frieden, president of Crossbow Strategies. “Certified B Corporations increase shareholder value, create value for employees, customers, suppliers and the community, and consider a company’s impact on the environment.”

HEX Ferments joins over 2,300 Certified B Corps in 50 countries and 130 industries including nine others based in the State of Maryland.

About HEX Ferments

Shane and Meaghan Carpenter, cofounders of HEX Ferments, are Maryland-based food alchemists, dedicated to sourcing from local and organic farmers. They believe in creating partnerships with these providers of sustenance to create unique ferments that support our individual health as well as the health of our local foodshed. HEX Ferments products are available at over 50 retail locations in Maryland, Washington, DC and Virginia including Whole Foods, MOM’s Organic Market, select farmers markets and HEX Ferments shop at Belvedere Square Market in Baltimore. For more information, please visit www.hexferments.com Follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About B Lab

B Lab is a non-profit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.com.