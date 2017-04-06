HFactor Continues Rapid E-Commerce Expansion

New York, NY (April 5, 2017) – HFactor, the first-to-market functional water that caters to the health, wellness and lifestyle challenges and needs of today’s active consumers, announced its e-commerce expansion into online retail giant, Jet.com. HFactor captures and harnesses the power of enriched molecular hydrogen, which, based upon voluminous scientific research conducted over the last decade in more than a dozen countries, has unprecedented and unrivaled antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, muscular performance and recovery benefits. Sourced and packaged in the United States, HFactor comes in a specially-designed four-layer pouch, which keeps the hydrogen contained, ensuring the product’s purity and efficacy.

“Jet.com is another key retail partner and will further aid consumer awareness and access within the e-commerce space,” saidGail Levy, Founder and CEO of HFactor. “While we greatly value our brick and mortar partners, we recognize that some consumers prioritize friction-less online transactions, an area of efficiency where Jet.com continues to excel.”

This announcement comes on the heels of HFactor’s entrance into GIANT Food Stores nationwide. HFactor, a premium product that was specifically developed for multi-channel mass distribution, is currently available at more than 1,100 retail stores, including GNC, 7-11 and CIBO Express, as well as influential independent health & wellness retailers and on Amazon.com. Jet.com will be the third online retailer to offer HFactor, alongside Amazon.com and HFactor’s own website. HFactor’s hydro-packs will be available for purchase as a 6-pack or a 24-pack under the grocery category on Jet.com.

About HFactor

Founded in 2013, HFactor is the first functional water supercharged with the documented benefits of hydrogen – a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. HFactor is naturally infused with hydrogen to provide refreshing hydration plus therapeutic benefits for fitness, health and lifestyle recovery and wellness. It comes in a carry-anywhere pouch that optimizes the integrity and pureness of its hydrogen content, which is created without additional chemicals or magnesium. Sourced and packaged in the United States, HFactor is a premium product that was specifically developed for multi-channel mass distribution. Currently, HFactor is available at more than 1,100 retail stores, including GNC, GIANT Food Stores and CIBO Express, as well as influential independent health & wellness retailers, and on the HFactor website and on Amazon.com. www.hfactorwater.com