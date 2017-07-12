Honest Tea Opens Pop-Ups Across U.S.

BETHESDA, MD (July 10, 2017) (BUSINESS WIRE) — Honest Tea, Inc., the maker of the nation’s top-selling organic bottled teas and organic kids’ juice drinks, is encouraging Americans to take their first step to living a little more honestly by sharing their #RefreshinglyHonest moments on social media or at pop-up locations across the country.

The #RefreshinglyHonest Project is a fresh take on the brand’s annual National Honesty Index and invites people to celebrate the moments when we offer a break from the seemingly perfect world we live in to share our truth in exchange for the “a-ha” moment when we realize everyone else is “just like us” – perfectly imperfect.

Now through August 3rd, Americans can participate in the #RefreshinglyHonest Project in one of two ways:

1) Find Honest at one of its pop-ups happening in 15 cities across the U.S.2) Share a #RefreshinglyHonest moment on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag

Participants visiting Honest Tea’s pop-ups will have a chance to submit a #RefreshinglyHonest moment as currency in exchange for a bottle of Honest Tea. For each moment submitted at the pop-ups or on social media, Honest Tea will donate $1 to VisionSpring, an organization which provides vision screenings and eye glasses to underserved communities worldwide. Information will be collected at each location, including what Americans divulge when offered the chance to be honest.

“At Honest Tea, we believe in celebrating honesty both in the ingredients we put into our bottles and how we live our everyday lives,” said Ami Mathur, General Manager & Head of Marketing at Honest. “We’ve taken this message to the next level this year through the #RefreshinglyHonest Project to further encourage people to take this journey with us.”

VisionSpring and Honest Tea have partnered since 2014 to bring vision screenings and eye glasses to Honest Tea’s sourcing communities in Assam, India. Since its inception, this partnership has resulted in over 9000 vision screenings, with eyeglasses distributed to all who required them. For many, these screenings were the first ever received, and the glasses distributed as a result of the screenings have a profound impact on the daily lives of the tea workers and their earning potential. Visit https://www.honesttea.com/refreshinglyhonest/ to learn more about the partnership.

#RefreshinglyHonest Project Pop-Up Stops

Renegade Craft Fair

1245 N Sprint St

Los Angeles, California, 90012

7/8/17 – COMPLETED!

Week of 7/10

Opry Mills

433 Opry Mills Dr

Nashville, TN 37214

7/12/17, 9am – 7pm

World of Coca-Cola

121 Baker St NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

7/14/17, 10am – 6pm

Wanderlust 108

1599 8th Ave

Denver, CO

7/15/17, 7:30am – 3:30pm

ArtBeat Somerville

1 Davis Square

Somerville, MA 02144

7/15/17, 11am – 6pm

Union Market

1309 5th St NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

7/15/2017, 10am – 5pm

Sawgrass Mills

12801 W Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise, FL 33323

7/16/2017, 9am – 7pm

Week of 7/17

San Diego Comic Con

Fashion Valley Mall

7007 Friars Rd

San Diego, CA 92108

7/22/17, 11am – 7pm

The Domain

11410 Century Oaks Terrace

Austin, TX 78758

7/22/17, 9am – 7pm

Spruce Street Harbor Park

121 N. Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19106

7/22/17, 11am – 8pm

Week of 7/24

Westlake Center

400 Pine St.

Seattle, WA 98101

7/29/2017, 11am – 7pm

Wicker Park/Wicker Park Fest

Milwaukee Ave from North Ave to Paulina St

Chicago, IL 60647

7/29/2017, 12pm – 8pm

Week of 7/28

Summer in The Square

Union Square Park

New York, NY 10003

8/3/17, 8am – 6pm

Visit https://www.honesttea.com/refreshinglyhonest/ to learn more about the campaign, and to see updated details about locations and timing for the remaining cities below.

Barnes & Noble Book Store – Bethesda Row

4801 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Date TBD

Location TBD

Minneapolis, MN

7/22/17

About Honest® Tea

Honest Tea, Inc. seeks to create and promote great-tasting, organic beverages and extend economic opportunities to communities in need. Founded in 1998 in Bethesda, MD, Honest Tea is the nation’s top-selling organic bottled tea company specializing in beverages that are Just a Tad Sweet®. Honest Tea’s product lines include: Honest® ready-to-drink bottled teas, Honest Kids® organic juice drinks, and Honest Sport®, a line of organic sports drinks. All beverages are USDA Organic and all tea leaves and cane sugar are Fair Trade Certified™. Honest Tea is a multi-year winner of awards from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence and a Montgomery County, MD Certified Green Business. In 2011, The Coca-Cola Company fully acquired Honest Tea, and there are passionate teams in both Bethesda, MD and Atlanta, GA–as well as across the country & around the world–working together to grow the brand.