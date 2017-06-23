ITO EN Launches New Tea Innovations at 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITO EN (North America) INC. the world’s leading premium green tea company and innovator of healthy beverages, today announced it will unveil new contemporary flavors of its premium matcha LOVE® Tea Bags and a new Oi Ocha Cold Brew ready-to-drink at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York on June 25-27. The two new matcha LOVE Tea Bags are offered in Lemon Verbena + Peppermint and Apple + Ginger, infusing a fruity and invigorating zest to perfectly play off the premium Japanese matcha and green tea. The Oi Ocha Cold Brew utilizes an authentic Japanese cold brew process of ice steeping the tea leaves to extract a smooth, clean taste to allow the purity of the tea leaf to shine. Attendees are invited to experience an exclusive first taste at the ITO EN booth #5858. The new products will begin shipping to retailers this fall.

“We are excited about our new tea innovations – both in teabags and ready-to-drink. The refreshing new combinations of our new matcha LOVE Tea Bags complement the naturally sweet umami taste of matcha and green tea, giving tea lovers a fresh and delicious option to shake up their morning ritual or afternoon pick-me up,” says Rona Tison, executive vice president of corporate relations for ITO EN (North America) INC. “With the success of our recent launches of our Cold Brew lines for TEAS’ TEA Organic and matcha LOVE, we are proud to expand our offerings to our classic Oi Ocha using a Japanese cold brew method of Mizudashi. Our loyal fans can now experience the lighter, smoother taste of cold brew with our traditional Oi Ocha.”

Using its decades of deep-rooted green tea expertise, ITO EN’s new, on-trend creations continue to innovate in the matcha tea category to meet the demands of a modern lifestyle. New product details include:

Matcha LOVE Matcha + Lemon Verbena + Peppermint Tea Bags – perfect for brewing hot or cold, the unique marriage of herbal citrus notes and cooling peppermint offers a light, effervescent taste that blends harmoniously with finely milled matcha. Ten premium matcha bags in each box.

– perfect for brewing hot or cold, the unique marriage of herbal citrus notes and cooling peppermint offers a light, effervescent taste that blends harmoniously with finely milled matcha. Ten premium matcha bags in each box. Matcha LOVE Matcha + Apple + Ginger Tea Bags – notes of crisp apple and warm ginger merge beautifully with the full-bodied matcha, creating an aromatic tea experience. Ten premium matcha bags in each box.

– notes of crisp apple and warm ginger merge beautifully with the full-bodied matcha, creating an aromatic tea experience. Ten premium matcha bags in each box. Oi Ocha Cold Brew – unsweetened and meticulously crafted with premium, whole-leaf green tea leaves and matcha, this authentically ice-steeped green tea delivers powerful nutrients wrapped in a clean, smooth naturally sweet sip. Available in 16.9 fl. oz. bottles.

ITO EN was recently awarded “Best Tea Industry Innovation” at the 2017 World Tea Expo, recognizing the brand for its impactful strides in product research and development for the tea category. The company was also ranked #18 by Fortune as one of “50 Companies Changing the World” for its sustainable tea farming practices.

Matcha LOVE and Oi Ocha are currently available at natural food stores and specialty supermarkets nationwide, to include Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans and The Fresh Market. Products are also available at ITO EN brand retail stores and online at Amazon.com. For more information, please visit matcha LOVE at www.matchalove.com and Oi Ocha at www.itoen.com/ready-to-drink/oi-ocha.

About matcha LOVE®

Matcha LOVE®, is the creation of ITO EN (North America) INC., a line of revitalizing green tea powders and beverages made from vibrant and flavorful whole-leaf Japanese green tea. A modern take on an ancient ritual, matcha LOVE products deliver a balanced flow of clean energy without the crash to help you stay grounded and present with a sense of clarity and mindfulness. With a robust family of ceremonial and culinary powders, ready-to-drink matcha shots and iced teas, all products harness the nutrient-dense and full vitality of the entire green tea leaf. Matcha is naturally abundant in antioxidants, free-radical fighting catechins, amino acids and vitamins A and C. To learn more about matcha LOVE, visit www.matchalove.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About ITO EN (North America) INC.:

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, including TEAS’ TEA Organic, Oi Ocha, ITO EN Shots and matcha LOVE®. To learn more about ITO EN, visit www.itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.