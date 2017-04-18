ITO EN Partners with Dot Foods to Expand Availability to More Than 4,300 Distributors

BROOKLYN, NY (BUSINESS WIRE April 18, 2017) — ITO EN (North America) INC., the world’s leading premier green tea company and innovator of healthy beverages, today announced its partnership with the nation’s largest food industry redistributor Dot Foods. The alliance will expand less than truck load (LTL) availability of the company’s popular brands, including matcha LOVE, TEAS’ TEA Organic and Oi Ocha, to distributors nationwide. Dot Foods’ streamlined service provides efficiencies to customers in all food channels, removing the minimum order requirements and opening relationships with new distributors to offer ITO EN’s naturally healthy beverages. Distributors can begin placing orders for delivery now.

“ITO EN is committed to increasing the accessibility of better-for-you beverages across the United States, and we never want the order size to determine a distributor’s ability to share our products with their customers,” said Jim Hoagland, COO of ITO EN (North America) INC. “With Dot Foods, we’re welcoming all distributors in the food and beverage industry – from mom and pop shops to unique restaurant concepts and more – to offer our innovative products to diners and shoppers alike. We admire Dot’s commitment to broadening the availability of better-for-you beverages and simultaneously supporting our company growth as a leader in the natural products industry.”

Through this partnership with Dot Foods, all of ITO EN’s distinctive lines of tea products will be available to order for both large- and small-scale food distributors across multiple sectors, including foodservice, supermarket, convenience, drug and alternate channels. The innovative service enables customers outside of key retailers to place orders within a two-day turnaround at a one-case minimum, expanding the accessibility of ITO EN’s products to more niche retailers and restaurant establishments.

ITO EN is specifically known for its commitment to tea expertise and sustainable practices that are reflected across all of its award-winning brands, including Matcha LOVE®, TEAS’ TEA Organic®, Oi Ocha, and ITO EN shots. With more than 50 years of tea expertise, ITO EN is dedicated to authenticity, while preserving its culture while creating global innovation for the tea and beverage industry. ITO EN is proud to have recently ranked #18 in FORTUNE’s Change The World List, which ranks the top 50 companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through profit-making strategy and operations. For more information on ITO EN and its products, please visit www.itoen.com.

About ITO EN

ITO EN (North America) INC., a subsidiary of ITO EN (Japan) LTD., is an innovative beverage industry leader dedicated to creating authentic products that embody the company’s five principles of Natural, Healthy, Safe, Well-designed and Delicious. ITO EN is specifically known as a global leader in green tea with award-winning brands, to include Matcha LOVE®, TEAS’ TEA Organic®, Oi Ocha and ITO EN Shots. To learn more about ITO EN, visit www.itoen.com, ‘Like’ us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

About Dot Foods and Dot Transportation

Dot Foods Inc. carries 118,000 products from 835 food industry manufacturers, making it the largest food industry redistributor in the United States. Through Dot Transportation Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 25 countries. Dot Foods operates ten U. S. distribution centers, along with Canadian operations located in Toronto, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation continue to experience exceptional growth. Both companies are looking to fill several positions for full and part-time drivers and warehouse personnel in all U.S. locations. To learn more about careers at Dot Foods visit DotFoods.com/careers and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDot.com.