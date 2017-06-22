Jax Coco Launches Sparkling Range

(New York, June 21, 2017) – Jax Coco, premium coconut water brand, expands its premium beverage offering with the launch of two flavors of sparkling coconut water – Raspberry and Ginger & Lemon.

Gently carbonated, with a splash of natural ginger and lemon juice, Jax Coco’s Sparkling Ginger & Lemon offers a modern take on a centuries-old beverage. Likewise, Jax Coco’s Sparkling Raspberry is an ideal blend of tart raspberries and sweet coconut water. These beverages are perfect as healthy alternatives to soft drinks, or as a complement to premium spirits.

Traditionally, coconut water is seen as a functional beverage – low in calories and containing five electrolytes essential for hydration. However, with the launch of Jax Coco Sparkling, the brand looks to elevate perception of coconut water to the next level.

“At Jax Coco we are focused on lifestyle. You don’t have to run marathons to enjoy coconut water anymore, and this is reflected in the presentation of our product and the launch of our sparkling range. It looks just as good in restaurants and bars as it does at triathlons or in gyms”, says co-founder Jane Gottschalk

“We are proud to introduce a new product into the category with Jax Coco Sparkling which not only leverages our iconic glass bottle design, but also brings with it a 100% natural recipe. Made simply with coconut water and a subtle hint of natural fruit juice, these beverages respond to the expectations consumers have for new age beverages that combines functionality and taste, resulting in a healthy, pleasurable experience. This is a new opportunity for consumers to ‘Go Nuts In Style’ with Jax Coco!” adds Greg Cattin, CEO.

For a taste of Jax Coco’s new sparkling range, please visit the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City from 25 – 27 June 2017 [Booth 5633]. Jax Coco Sparkling will be available across the United States in upper-end grocery stores and select premium restaurants, coffee shops, natural food retailers, bars and clubs in 2017.

About Jax Coco

Jax Coco’s coconut water is sourced from the volcanic regions of the Philippines. Packaged in chic, stylish glass bottles, it is a drink that is not only delicious, but natural and hydrating as well.

Jax Coco was founded by four coconut devotees and entrepreneurs: Jane & Max Gottschalk and Alex & Jason Ing. Envisioning a product that could make coconut water more prevalent in an industry filled with sugary sodas and artificial beverages, the four formed the Jax team, with the intention to bring the best and most stylish coconut water to the world.

Jax Coco is distributed and marketed in North America by Brands Within Reach, llc: www.bwrgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

pr@jaxcoco.com

jax@bwrgroup.com