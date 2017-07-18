Jim Arsenault Joins Sipp Sparkling Organics

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (July 10, 2017) – Sipp® Eco Beverage Co. has announced its latest addition to its growing executive team, Jim Arsenault, who will be serving as the Vice President of Finance and Operations at the company.

“We are thrilled to have Jim join the Sipp® team,” said Beth Wilson-Parentice, President and Founder of Sipp®. “It’s an exciting time for us and Jim’s strong knowledge of finance and operations specifically in the beverage industry will be a valuable asset to our team and long term financial strategy.”

Jim Arsenault has over 20 years of experience as a corporate Chief Financial Officer and Controller for public and private companies, with a focus in the beverage industry for the past 10 years. Mainly, his focus has been geared towards start-up and emerging growth companies where he was recently the CFO for REBBL beverages. Prior to REBBL, he was the Vice President of Finance for Bai Brands and CFO for Skinny Water.

“I’m looking forward to being part of such an innovative and exciting team,” said Jim Arsenault. “After working within the beverage industry for the past decade, I truly believe in what Sipp® has to offer and am excited to see the company’s continued success.”

Founded in 2009, Sipp® has continued to gain recognition across the country as one of the leading alternatives to soda. As they continue to grow and generate innovations within the beverage industry, the company plans to continue to expand its team.

About Sipp® Eco Beverage Co.

In late 2009, Beth Wilson-Prentice set out to create a new, healthier soda alternative. After many months of mixing, testing and tasting, Sipp debuted atthe Natural Products Expo in Boston and unveiled a brand new line of organic sparkling beverages sweetened with agave. Sipp has received celebrityendorsements as well as awards including the 2017 FABI Award for Innovation and the Best Beverage of 2011 in Beverage World Magazine.Visit www.haveasipp.com to find a location with Sipp near you or to purchase Sipp online.