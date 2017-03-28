JUST water Partners with Cirque du Soleil for North America Big Top Touring Shows

Los Angeles, CA (March 27, 2017) – JUST water, the ethically sourced spring water in a paper bottle, has joined the circus – well, sort of. Cirque du Soleil, one of the largest theatrical productions in the world, partnered with JUST to offer the 100% spring water at its North American Big Top touring shows for 2017. JUST water results in 74% less carbon emissions than traditional plastic bottles.

JUST water is 100% spring water, responsibly sourced, produced and packaged for improved environmental and social impact. The JUST water bottle is made from 82% renewable resources by using plant-based plastic derived from sugarcane and FSC®-certified paper. The JUST water bottle creates up to 74% less greenhouse gas emissions than PET plastic bottles.

JUST’s 100% spring water is from the Glens Falls watershed in Upstate New York where water is abundant. An ethical trade revenue partnership with the city of Glens Falls is revitalizing the local community by paying six times the municipal rate for responsible sourcing of less than 3% of its excess water. This appreciable revenue over time helps to upgrade aging water infrastructure, while the business model itself is restoring industry, providing jobs and protecting the watershed.

JUST water and Cirque du Soleil share a passion for innovating and doing things better. In 2006, Cirque du Soleil exemplified its commitment to the environment by adopting a proactive sustainability policy throughout the entire organization.

“JUST water is a perfect supplier for Cirque because we are both visionary, mission-driven companies charting new territory,” said JUST water co-founder Drew FitzGerald. “People go to Cirque du Soleil to see things out of the ordinary and we want to provide a bottled water option that lives up to that expectation.”

Since its launch more than 32 years ago, Cirque has delighted more than 180 million spectators across six continents. JUST water initially partnered up with Cirque in 2016 for their LUZIA™ and KURIOS™ – Cabinet of Curiosities shows in Montreal and Boston, respectively.

In 2017, JUST water will be sold at the majority of the Cirque du Soleil Big Top touring shows across North American locations.

About JUST water

JUST delivers everyday products that are responsibly sourced and made for improved environmental and social impact. A diverse group of impact investors, artists, and members of the science and innovation community came together to form JUST and support the launch of its first product, JUST water. JUST water is 100% spring water ethically sourced from Upstate New York, where water is abundant. The JUST water bottle offers a 74% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional plastic bottles. For more information, please visit www.justwater.com.

About Cirque du Soleil

From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil is now a major Quebec-based organization providing high-quality artistic entertainment. The company has close to 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from close to 50 different countries. Cirque du Soleil has brought wonder and delight to more than 180 million spectators in 400 cities in sixty countries on six continents.