Le-Vel introduces THRIVE Watermelon Activate

FRISCO, TX (March 31, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — Le-Vel Brands, the world leader in human nutritional innovation, has just introduced to its wildly successful THRIVE product line Activate Premium Beverage in an incredible new Watermelon flavor. Watermelon Activate is a fresh, fruity way to get the healthy energy your body needs, and it’s the perfect thirst-quencher. Watermelon is the third addition to the Activate premium beverage line; Cherry and Piña Colada flavors also are available. Like all Le-Vel products, the entire Activate line is comprised of premium-grade ingredients and includes a superior formula and delivery system, so consumers enjoy its benefits – including improved energy and performance, mental clarity, immune support and support against free radicals — all day long. Within its first two days, Watermelon Activate already has generated more than $500,000 in sales.

THRIVE Activate is core nutrition stimulation – a specific formulation of ingredients intended to help consumers of all ages meet the day’s challenges with greater vitality and energy. No jitters, no afternoon crash, just the premium nutrition your body needs. Watermelon Activate is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, busy moms and dads, students, or anyone who has an active lifestyle. And it doesn’t get more convenient than this: Activate comes in a 10g packet that may be thrown into a bag or purse, then stirred into a glass of water for on-the-go nutritional energy.

“The beauty of THRIVE Activate is not only the results it delivers, but also its simplicity,” say Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Co-CEOs, Co-Founders and Co-Owners of Le-Vel. “At Le-Vel, we believe strongly that giving your body the nutrition it craves doesn’t have to be complicated. Consumers are busy enough, so a streamlined approach to our products has always been our philosophy. THRIVE Activate is a quick, but highly effective way to enhance your mental and physical levels – regardless of your age or lifestyle – and perform at your best, whatever the day has in store for you.”

About Le-Vel

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells nutritional/health and wellness products and is the only health and wellness company that uses cloud-based technology for its day-to-day operations. Le-Vel’s cloud-based infrastructure enables the company to keep overhead to a minimum while increasing commissions to its independent Brand Promoters and putting more money into the THRIVE product line. Le-Vel products include DFT, Thrive Premium Lifestyle Capsules, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix, THRIVE Kids, Activate, Boost, Balance, Black Label, FORM, Move, Rest and Pure. Le-Vel has more than 5.5 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts, currently ships within the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Mexico and exceeded $450 million in revenue in 2016. For more information about Le-Vel, visit le-vel.com.