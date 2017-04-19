Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces Big Geyser Distribution Partnership

HICKSVILLE, NY — (April 19, 2017) – Long Island Iced Tea Corp. has signed a long-term strategic distribution agreement with Big Geyser, the largest independent non-alcoholic beverage distributor in metro New York.

Big Geyser will be the exclusive distributor of the Company’s flagship iced tea and lemonade with a splash of tea 18 oz. bottle products in the metro New York region. The new partnership will become effective on April 24, 2017 and cover the five boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties.

“Big Geyser is the single strongest distributor in the New York metropolitan market and we are proud to join their dynamic portfolio of iconic brands,” said CEO Philip Thomas. “This partnership is transformational in having the potential to increase our metro New York footprint by over ten times to 25,000 doors, and allow us to restructure our business and focus on building our brands alongside Big Geyser. As a founder of Long Island Iced Tea Corp., it has always been my desire to deliver premium beverages to consumers at an affordable price. I believe the distribution through Big Geyser of our non-GMO premium tea, together with our recently launched lemonade with a splash of tea, will see this desire become a reality in the New York area.”

About Big Geyser

Big Geyser has been building brands in New York since 1986 and has a distribution footprint of over 25,000 doors, servicing accounts in all channels of trade throughout the 5 boroughs of NYC, Westchester, Putnam, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Founded by Irving Hershkowitz, a legend in the New York beverage world, Big Geyser started as a small operation and has transformed into one of the largest distributors of premium non-alcoholic beverages and snacks in the country. For more information about Big Geyser, please visit www.biggeyser.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company’s flagship brand ‘The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®’, together with ‘The Original Long Island Brand LemonadeTM’ are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets ‘ALO Juice®’ a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company’s portfolio of premium brands sits within the ‘better-for-you’ category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company’s mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.