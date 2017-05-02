Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Expands Distribution through C&S Wholesale Grocers Partnership

Hicksville, NY (May 2, 2017) — Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NasdaqCM: LTEA) (the “Company”), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink (“NARTD”) segment in the beverage industry, today announced that its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea® will now be distributed through C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (“C&S”), which is the largest wholesale grocery supply distributor in the United States.

C&S currently serves approximately 6,500 stores from more than 50 locations in 15 states. Among its customers are many of America’s best known companies, including Stop & Shop, Giant of Carlisle, Giant of Landover, BI-LO/Winn-Dixie, Safeway, and Target. C&S is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., with fiscal 2015 net sales of approximately $30 billion.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We are thrilled to begin this new partnership with C&S, a premier national distributor with a vast network that will enable us to continue our growth in new and existing markets. C&S is the largest wholesale grocery supply distributor in America, and partnering with them demonstrates the attractive value proposition of Long Island Iced Tea®, a premium iced tea positioned at an affordable.”

Long Island Iced Tea® is a NARTD tea available through C&S in gallon bottles.

About C&S Wholesale Grocers

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is the largest wholesale grocery distributor in the United States, based on revenue. Its net sales, together the with net sales of affiliated companies, were approximately $30 billion in fiscal 2015, making it the tenth largest privately held company in the United States, as ranked by Forbes magazine.

Founded in 1918, C&S provides grocery wholesaling and distribution services to the retail grocery industry. From its distribution centers located in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southwest, West Coast, and Hawaii, C&S delivers food and non-food products to approximately 6,500 grocery stores across the United States. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, C&S also provides third-party logistics solutions to large food manufacturers, operates retail grocery stores, licenses certain trademarks for use in the retail grocery business and develops technologies for use in automated warehouses.

To learn more about C&S, visit www.cswg.com.

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company’s flagship brand ‘The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®’, together with ‘The Original Long Island Brand LemonadeTM’ are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets ‘ALO Juice®’ a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company’s portfolio of premium brands sits within the ‘better-for-you’ category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company’s mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company’s website is www.longislandicedtea.com.