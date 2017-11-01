Lori’s Original Lemonade Expands New Flavors to Gelson’s Markets

VENTURA, Calif. — Lori’s Original Lemonade has always been known for their unique and refreshing lemonades. Today, the brand is announcing their two new flavors will now be available at all of the Gelson’s Markets. Lori is now bringing a little more of the classic flavors to their customers. The new flavors, Wild Strawberry Lemonade and Original Lemonade will be joining their two existing flavors in Gelson’s, Lavender Lemonade and Ginger Lemonade arriving this Fall.

Although the new flavors may be more of a nod to the classics, they are anything but plain. Each flavor is made with organic fresh lemon juice and unprocessed organic cane sugar. WildStrawberry uses only the freshest and sweetest organic strawberries to give the beverage a hint of summer in every sip.The Original Lemonade flavor tastes similar to regular lemonade, but the unprocessed cane sugar leaves a slight hint of honey in each bottle. Lori’s Original Lemonade sources only the purest ingredients, locally whenever possible. This commitment to high quality handcrafted beverages has resulted in an outstanding product with little environmental impact.

About Gelson’s

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s currently operates 26 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California, with a new store opening mid-November in Rancho Mission Viejo. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 60 years of experience, Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best food sand exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and in store Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. For more information about Gelson’s, please visit www.gelsons.com.

The company is at a point of huge growth and expansion and knew it was the perfect time to bring in new flavors to their existing line.

“Our customers love all three of our current flavors and have been asking for more,” said Founder and Chief Believer, Lori Volk. “We wanted to show them our spin on classic flavors. We wanted to show them that classic can be special too and are already seeing great response.”

About Lori’s Original Lemonade

Lori’s Original Lemonade’s Chief Believer/Founder Lori Volk created her signature drink, Lavender Lemonade, years ago for her children’s lemonade stand in Ojai, CA.Fast forward to her young children heading off to college years later, Lori needed to find a way to combat the rising costs of college housing expenses. Lori decided to bottle this signature recipe and officially launched Lori’s Original Lemonade in February 2011. Lori’s Original Lemonade has since grown to include Ginger Lemonade and Lemongrass Lite Lemonade. Lori’s Original Lemonade’s organic and high quality lemonades have been awarded the prestigious Beverage World Magazine’s Best in Show 2016 Award. Lori’s Original Lemonade works closely with their community and is actively involved in fundraising events for local organizations.

For more information about Lori’s Original Lemonade and where to find it near you, visit www.LorisOriginalLemonade.com.