Mariah Fineman Appointed as President for ​iDrink Beverages

Las Vegas, NV (July 21, 2017) – Idrink beverages has appointed Mariah Fineman as its new President, effective immediately. As President, Mariah will oversee the day to day operations, create and implement idrink’s vision, mission, and overall direction, and report directly to the CEO and Board of Directors.

Idrink’s CMO, Kyle Decker, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Mariah to the idrink family. She is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in positioning the idrink brand to a recognizable water company, known throughout the community.”

Nick Pargaz, idrink’s COO commented, “The board unanimously agrees that Mariah Fineman’s leadership, along with her strategic thinking and proven track record to deliver results, make her the ideal person to facilitate idrink’s endeavors and drive sustainable growth. We’re confident that with Mariah as President, idrink will expand nationally in the months to come.”

The newly appointed President, Mariah Fineman, released the following statement, “I’m deeply grateful and honored for my appointment as President of idrink. My goal is to position the idrink label to a national market, under the direction of my team; branding our water with a mission to hydrate every family in the world. As a hard working mother, my priority is keeping my family energized and healthy, and that’s my priority for each community as I expand our relationships with regional leaders who share the same vision”.

About idrink:

Green One Holdings, the creators of idrink, is a nutrient company that developed the world’s first multivitamin water. More specifically, idrink is made by a proprietary technology called nanotechnology. Nanotechnology “nano sizes” the nutrients to 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell, which allows for hydration on a cellular level. Simply put, nanotechnology means that when you drink idrink the nutrients are absorbed rapidly into the body and are bioavailable to “go to work.” Everything else you ingest has to be digested into the walls of your stomach through a longer and much less efficient process (many times the acids in the walls of your stomach break down and destroy much of the vitamins or you expel the rest). Idrink hydrates at a cellular level. Additionally, idrink uses an expensive, all natural alkaline mix in their process to be shelf stable for at least two years.

Idrink is a “green company” with natural vitamins, zero taste, zero fillers, zero GMOs, and BPA free.

Idrink is currently available in Nevada Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Illinois, and will be on the shelves of Los Angeles and San Diego by the end of summer 2017.

Green One Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV and Budweiser (Nevada Beverage) is the distributor.