NACS 2017 Video: Moonshine Sweet Tea Grows Beyond Grocery

Moonshine Sweet Tea has turned a down-home Southern treat into a fast-growing RTD iced tea G brand that has expanded far beyond its Texas roots to become a national player in the category. After developing in conventional grocery stores, CEO Remmy Castillo now has his sights set on taking Moonshine into new channels including food service and, of course, convenience.

At NACS 2017 in Chicago, BevNET editor-in-chief Jeffrey Klineman spoke to Castillo about how the company’s growth strategy, discussing how Moonshine is building out its employee roster with industry veterans to strengthen the internal infrastructure and “put the right people in place” for success. Castillo also gets into how a brand based around sweetness can survive in a sugar-phobic retail environment. Spoiler — it involves a deep focus on innovation.

“It’s all about innovation and continuing to keep moving toward products that are going to be in demand,” Castillo said. “But we won’t go away from our core brand.”