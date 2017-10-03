Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company Unveils Seasonal Quartet

Fort Pierce, FL — Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today it will begin shipping bottles of its limited-edition Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry juices, along with its always-available Blood Orange and Carrot Ginger Turmeric juices, to grocers this week. The company hopes the quartet of seasonal, clean label juices will add a healthy touch to the upcoming holidays, a time of year when many people over-consume treats and other indulgences.

“Opportunities to splurge begin at Halloween and don’t stop until New Year’s Day,” said Natalie’s Sexton, namesake of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices. “Thankfully, our quartet of honestly sourced, seasonal juices will help offset some of these overindulgences, by treating the body to what it really wants; squeezed fresh, nutritious juices from the highest quality fruits and vegetables.”

Limited Edition Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice and Orange Cranberry will be available throughout the fall at fine grocers including select: Whole Foods, Fairways Eataly, Foodtown, McCaffrey’s, KJ’s, Streets, Growl’s, Fresh Thyme, Sunset Foods and Roche Bros. Blood Orange and Carrot Ginger Turmeric juices are available year-round. Whichever Natalie’s juice customers choose to enjoy this season, they’re guaranteed to be drinking a minimally processed, gluten free and gourmet pasteurized juice.

“Our Pumpkin Apple Spice juice is especially rich in amino acids, potassium, fiber and antioxidants,” said Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “Our locally sourced pumpkin supports good vision, the immune system and naturally balances the body’s electrolytes, a terrific first line of defense when combatting the upcoming flu season.”

Natalie’s Pumpkin Apple Spice juice contains only three ingredients: American pumpkins, apples, pears and spices.

Natalie’s Orange Cranberry contains only two ingredients: Florida oranges and American cranberries.

Natalie’s Blood Orange juice contains only blood oranges sourced from Naples, Italy.

Natalie’s Carrot Ginger Turmeric, made from American carrots, has been estimated to contain around 150 different therapeutic benefits, including boosting your immunity, protecting your heart and moderating the effects of autoimmune diseases.

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning juices, go to www.OIJC.com.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a women-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, clean label juices for the past 28 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 33 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.