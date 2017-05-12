NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert Joins KRa as Investor and Advisory Board Member

CHICAGO, IL (May 8, 2017) — KRa Organic Sports Drink, (www.drinkkra.com), a new, USDA certified-organic sports drink, announces the addition of NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert to the KRa team as investor and advisory board member.

KRa is made with USDA certified organic ingredients. KRa has less sugar and fewer calories than traditional sports drinks and does not have any artificial dyes, chemicals, or other junk. It’s just real organic hydration.

“I am so happy to be a part of the KRa family, to hit the ground running, and to help this new company grow,” Hibbert said. “KRa tastes great compared to other sports drinks, and it’s also great for hydrating — it does not give you that bloated heavy feeling while competing!”

The addition of Hibbert to the KRa team provides real athlete experience to this emerging brand.

“We are super excited to bring Hibbert onto our team. He is an all-star athlete and smart business mind,” KRa CEO and Co-Founder Sarah Hardgrove-Koleno said. “His experience as a professional athlete will give us a unique perspective to grow and better our brand and product.”

KRa was created to bring an organic sports drink to the market and also to give back to the community. When the drink was launched, KRa also introduced KRa for Play, a giveback program that provides resources and funding for disadvantaged youth sports programs.

“We created KRa because we wanted to bring a better-for-you, organic sports drink to the market,” Hardgrove-Koleno said. “It was also important to me that we built a company with a strong social mission focused on supporting youth sports programs, which is how we developed KRa for Play,” Sarah added. “Our way of giving back to the community is by providing opportunities for all kids to stay in the game, stay active and keep moving.”

Through KRa for Play, the company provides donations of sports equipment, product, and funds to benefit youth sports organizations. Hibbert will be able to use his NBA experience to help KRa capitalize on community outreach programs and relationship building. In KRa for Play events this year, KRa has donated thousands of dollars worth of equipment and organic sports drinks to deserving kids programs like After School Matters , Leveling the Playing Field and Shepherd Community Center.

KRa can be found in hundreds of retailers across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic including Whole Foods, Mariano’s, Hy-Vee, and Schnuck’s and online at Amazon.com.

About KRa

Founded in Chicago in 2015, KRa Drinks for Athletes Inc. offers an organic option for electrolyte replacement after exercise and athletic activity. KRa Co-Founders include Chief Executive Officer Sarah Hardgrove-Koleno, Chief Marketing Officer Annie Hesser and Chief Operating Officer Dan Trainor. KRa can be purchased at Amazon.com and over one hundred retailers in the Midwest to Mid-Atlantic. For more details and to purchase, please visit: www.drinkkra.com.

About Roy Hibbert

Roy Hibbert is an all-star NBA player and businessman. A graduate and All-Big East First Team at Georgetown University, Hibbert went on to play for several NBA teams such as the Indianapolis Pacers, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. Hibbert was named to the NBA All-Star Games in 2012 and 2014, and led the Pacers to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in both 2013 and 2014. Hibbert led the Pacers with 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2014-15 season. Hibbert is the founder of the Roy Hibbert Jr. Foundation, an organization dedicated to provide hope and opportunity to at-risk children and families. For more information about Roy and his foundation please visit: http://www.royhibbertfoundation.org/