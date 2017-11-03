NuZee, Inc. Launches Cold Brew Coffee Line

VISTA, Calif.— NuZee, Inc. (OTCQB: NUZE) (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders), a good-for-you company focused on building beverage brands that offer functional and nutritional benefits, announced today that it will launch its ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee line on November 6, 2017.

The company is providing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) of its RTD cold brew line in a Coffee Blenders-branded fleet of refrigerated trucks to ensure optimal freshness and flavor for the consumer. The product will initially be available at independent retailers and convenience stores throughout southern California, with a national roll-out contemplated to commence over the next 6-12 months.

Available in 10 oz. glass bottles (12 per case), Coffee Blenders’ line of RTD cold brew blends 100% Arabica dark roast Honduran coffee with clinically supported nutraceuticals designed to provide health benefits. The first-ever commercially available beverage of its kind, the Coffee Blenders cold brew line will be sold in the following varieties:

Lean Cup (for weight loss)

Think Cup (for cognitive performance)

Relax Cup (for stress reduction)

Nude Cup (100% Arabica coffee with no function)

Coffee Blenders cold brew functional coffee line is steeped for 12 hours, creating a distinctively sweeter, smoother, and less acidic taste experience. It is all-natural and certified Kosher.

RTD coffee now accounts for 20% of the $13.6 billion U.S. retail coffee market, and the segment is forecasted to grow by 67% from 2017- 2022, according to market research firm Mintel. Market penetration for cold brew rose to 21% in 2017 among those drinking coffee daily in the U.S., up from 15% 2015, according to data from the New York-based National Coffee Association.

“The introduction of our cold brew line reflects our continuing growth and evolution as a company, and our commitment to product innovation,” said Masa Higashida, NuZee’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last two years, we have elevated Coffee Blenders’ industry profile via the sale of our nutraceutical-infused Drip Cup, single-serve and whole bean coffee products. Based on consumer responses and our national retail and distribution partners, we are confident that our new functional cold brew line will extend our market success.”

“We view this new line as a natural progression towards meeting growing consumer demand for cold brew coffee,” said Travis Gorney, President and COO of NuZee. “We look forward to initiating our roll-out next week in southern California, and eventually across the United States.”

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup (for weight loss), Think Cup (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup (for stress reduction), Active Cup (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, as well as a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.