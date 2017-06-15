ORAL I.V. Hires New Director of Sales

CAMPBELL, CA /PRNewswire/ — ORAL I.V., Inc., the creator of one of the only all-natural, sugar-free, stimulant-free and zero calorie hydration aids on the market, announces the hire of Dale Pinneke as Director of Sales to further the company’s continued sales growth and expansion into new markets such as health and wellness. Prior to joining ORAL I.V., Pinneke served as National Sales Director of RockTape growing the company into a multi-million dollar brand. Pinneke will be utilizing his over 10 years of experience in sales to expand the company’s distribution, focusing on the health and wellness market.

While most hydration formulas target dehydration and the replacement of lost electrolytes, Oral I.V. is designed to increase the uptake and utilization of water by rapidly activating your body’s potential to hydrate on a cellular level.

“We are very excited to have Dale on board,” said Bob Jones, CEO of ORAL I.V., Inc. “His experience in growing a brand from almost nothing to multi-million dollar sales is invaluable. 2017 will be a very big year for ORAL I.V. and Dale will be a huge part of that.”

Pinneke’s hire comes as ORAL I.V. continues to expand its reach beyond sports, and into the health and wellness market, to meet the demand of its 100% all-natural hydration product as a daily hydration supplement that everyone, young and old, can benefit from. Consumers are becoming more educated and increasingly aware of the products they use, avoiding products with sugars and artificial ingredients. Hydration is important to overall health and consumers are demanding healthier hydration products. As this demand grows the Company plans to make its key product, ORAL I.V. Rapid Hydration Activator, a daily part of everyone’s lifestyle.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity,” said Dale Pinneke, the new Director of Sales at ORAL I.V., Inc. “I reached out to Bob Jones after using the product and having tremendous results. ORAL I.V. is not just a race day product—it is a lifestyle. Hydration is key to your daily health and we plan on getting this product in everyone’s hands.”

ORAL I.V. is a rapid hydration activator that leverages natural science and does not contain any sugars, caffeine or stimulants, additives, preservatives or artificial ingredients of any kind. With crystalloid electrolytes and trace minerals, the formula works together with water to increase the uptake and utilization on a cellular level. The result is a 100% natural and healthy product that helps consumers stay hydrated and avoid the negative consequences of dehydration.

For years, ORAL I.V. has been used by the elite members of the U.S. military, NFL athletes, professional runners and Olympic athletes. These markets, with their rigorous on-the-job standards for physical and mental performance, have truly put the product to the test. With its introduction and availability for the health and wellness market, consumers can now incorporate ORAL I.V. into their hydration strategies for any environment, condition or situation where dehydration may occur.

Interested individuals can become better hydrated by shopping for ORAL I.V. Rapid Hydration Activator online at https://www.oraliv.com. ORAL I.V. works to keep the everyday person to the top athlete hydrated, and helps to prevent injury and avoid the harmful effects of dehydration.

About ORAL I.V., Inc.

ORAL I.V. Inc. launched in 2014 as a hydration company, with its namesake product carving a niche that focused on 100% natural and rapid hydration. Its high portability and effectiveness saw it quickly adopted by military and survivalists, and gained momentum in the sports and athletic market particularly with OCR athletes. ORAL I.V. is a hydration aid that should be taken daily for optimal hydration and health. Top athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers rely on ORAL I.V. to sustain their lifestyles. Now with its product named ORAL I.V. Rapid Hydration Activator, the company is focused on furthering its success in fitness and athletics, with outdoor enthusiasts, and further into the health & wellness market. ORAL I.V. is dedicated to spreading the philosophy to LIVE LIFE BETTER HYDRATED, changing the way consumers view their health and hydration.