ORAL I.V. Launches New Formula and Packaging

CAMPBELL, CA (June 29, 2017) /PRNewswire/ — ORAL I.V. Inc, the creator of the only all-natural, sugar-free, stimulant-free and zero calorie hydration aids on the market launches its first grab-n-go 2oz. hydration shot. The company’s goal was to deliver consumers a familiar impulse buy while improving upon the original formula.

ORAL I.V.’s new packaging solution was designed to meet the needs of its rapidly growing and diverse customer base; and work for varying retail scenarios. The company has also kept up on technological advances in the science behind the original formula, so it wanted to deliver such benefits to the consumer with an all new look.

“I couldn’t be more excited to launch this new and improved product,” said Bob Jones, CEO of ORAL I.V. “When I first took over this Company, my goal was to create a consumer friendly package and deliver a better formula at a competitive price. I believe our new packaging is not only going to grow our customer base but is already creating new retail opportunities in the c-store, grocery and drugstore channels.”

As of July 1, 2017, the original formula in the vial-like packaging will no longer be available for purchase. The improved formula will be sold in retail stores individually at an MSRP of $3.49 or twelve shots for $41.99 shipped in a well-designed countertop box. This new price point and size is relative to and competitive with other functional beverage products sold in small shot sizes, such as 5-Hour Energy?. However, ORAL I.V. has maintained its 100% natural and sugar-free status.

The colorful shrink-wrapped bottle is perfectly designed for impulse buy and clearly speaks to everyone from the average Thirsty Joe to elite athletes and busy jetsetters; and appeals to the growing health & wellness audience that ORAL I.V. has gained recent traction with. The new 2 ounce size bottle, increased from the original 15 ml size, offers much more visual real estate to convey the benefits that customers told the company they wanted more clearly stated, i.e. 100% natural, no sugar, no calories and no stimulants.

“Our new packaging gives our brand a fresh, sharp new look and feel. It is eye-catching, inviting and communicates our intention to not only provide a great hydration product but become a necessary component in consumers daily nutrition,” said Dale Pinneke, Director of Sales. “This also opens the door to a much larger market potential. We believe the natural products category is going to grow tremendously in traditional grocery and convenience store chains.”

The launch of ORAL I.V.’s new and improved formula continues the company’s commitment to further spread the philosophy to Live Life Better Hydrated.

About ORAL I.V., Inc.

ORAL I.V. Inc. launched in 2014 as a progressive hydration company anchored in natural science; its namesake product is carving a niche that focuses on 100% natural hydration. ORAL I.V. is a hydration aid that should be taken daily for optimal hydration and health. Top athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday consumers rely on ORAL I.V. to sustain their lifestyles. Live Life Better Hydrated and learn more at www.oraliv.com.