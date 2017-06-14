ORAL I.V. Sweetens Partnership with Pacific Coast Trail Runs

CAMPBELL, CA (May 22, 2017) — ORAL I.V., the creator of one of the only all-natural, sugar-free, stimulant-free and zero calorie hydration aids on the market, has partnered with Pacific Coast Trail Runs (PCTR) as a product sponsor for the 2017 season. Launching this partnership at Mt. Diablo where runners will ascend 3,500 feet in 5.8 miles to the highest point and climb the final steps to the Beacon atop Mount Diablo.

ORAL I.V. has been working with the principles of PCTR for over 2 years providing product and sponsoring the Quicksilver 50k/100k runs. Many of the runs are in severely hot locations and ORAL I.V. has been a great addition to the check points and first aid stations.

Ultra trail runner Paul Terranova evangelizes the 100% natural hydration activator as one of the keys to his success as a winning endurance runner, including last year’s Quicksilver 100K.

“Particularly on a hot day and/or one of the first hot days of the season, staying ahead of dehydration can make all the difference in your race!” said Terranova, “ORAL I.V. has been my go to hydration product for the last 3 years.”

Hydration is an important factor to athletes’ optimal health and when it comes to endurance athletes, hydration management can mean everything. Running over long distances can disrupt the athlete’s bio-electrical balance at the cellular level. ORAL I.V. Rapid Hydration Activator works very efficiently to aid in sustaining that balance which helps runners avoid cramping and fatigue.

Benefits of ORAL I.V. to ultra endurance athletes:

Absorbs rapidly

Triggers their cells to hydrate

Aids the body to utilize water

Battles dehydration and its symptoms

Light and easy to carry

Zero sugar and no gut issues

“Ultra trail runners train incredibly hard to compete under extremely difficult conditions and for long periods of time. We know that maintaining optimal hydration is imperative to their performance, so their bodies don’t break down,” said Bob Jones, CEO of ORAL I.V., Inc. “ORAL I.V. is formulated to help these runners battle dehydration and avoid the pitfalls that come with it.”

About ORAL I.V., Inc.

ORAL I.V. Inc. launched in 2014 as a progressive hydration company anchored in natural science; its namesake product is carving a niche that focuses on 100% natural hydration. Learn more online at www.oraliv.com.

About Pacific Coast Trail Runs:

Pacific Coast Trail Runs is the oldest continuously operating trail race management company in California. Since 2000 PCTR has been providing the opportunity for runners to push themselves further and find amazement by offering dozens of long distance running events on beautiful Pacific Coast trails. Learn more at http://www.pctrailruns.com.