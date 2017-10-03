People Moves: Brew Dr. Brings On New Talent

Brew Dr. Brings On New Talent

Brew Dr. Kombucha saw two additions to its executive team last month, bringing on former Stumptown marketing director Josh Groff as vice president of sales and beverage industry newcomer Katie Marston as vice president of marketing.

Groff connected with Brew Dr. through his former Stumptown colleague Marty Wall, who is now the company’s executive vice president of business development. As a kombucha fan, Groff told BevNET he was sold on joining the company after meeting its founder and CEO Matt Thomas.

“My goal for the short-term at Brew Dr. is make our brand accessible to more people,” Groff said. “That includes building out the sales team and distribution channels, gaining more authorizations in chains to become a real crossover brand that can succeed in natural and conventional grocery and finally, exploring some other package types and sizes that will help us go deeper into foodservice and on-premise channels.”

Marston comes to Brew Dr. having held prior marketing positions at Kendra Scott, Adidas, and has operated her own consulting agency.

“Having been a fan of Brew Dr. kombucha and for awhile, I was drawn to be a part of the company after meeting with both Matt and Marty and learning more about Matt’s entrepreneurial journey and their vision for all brands under The Townshend Group umbrella,” Martson told BevNET.

Ocean Spray Appoints New Chief Global Growth Officer

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has appointed Bobby Chacko as its senior vice president, chief global growth officer, according to a press release. Chacko will report directly to President and CEO Randy Papadellis.

Prior to his hiring at Ocean Spray, Chacko served as North American regional president of Mars Drinks and before that as global chief marketing officer for Mars Drinks.

In addition to Chacko, Ocean Spray also announced several internal promotions, including the appointment of Daniel Crocker to the new role of senior vice president, chief customer officer. Crocker previously served as vice president of cooperative development and global ingredients. Tara Levine was appointed vice president of corporate strategy and Peter Wyman was appointed senior vice president, cooperative development.

Scott Lewis Goes From VEB to Evolution Fresh

Scott Lewis, an industry veteran who previously worked with Nabisco, PepsiCo, Naked Juice Company, and Monster Energy, has now joined cold pressed juice maker Evolution Fresh as vice president of customer business development.

Lewis joined the company in July, ending a two-year tenure as the vice president of national accounts at Coca-Cola’s Venture and Emerging Brands (VEB) division where he focused on building Hansen’s, Hubert’s Lemonade, and Blue Sky Brands.

According to a press release, Lewis is responsible for Evolution Fresh’s market strategy across all channels outside of Starbucks retail stores.

Tom Friscia Joins Red Jacket Orchards

Leaving the energy drink category, Tom Friscia has joined cold pressed juice maker Red Jacket Orchards as director of sales, according to his LinkedIn.

Beginning in June, Friscia came to the company from a nearly four-year tenure as the Mid-Atlantic regional manager for Rockstar Energy Drink. Prior to Rockstar, he served in several positions at Vita Coco Coconut Water from 2009 until 2013. Other past companies include Victory Beverage, Red Bull, Fresh Samantha, and Snapple.

Friscia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BevNET.

Lysyj Named New Welch’s President

Welch’s, a subsidiary of the National Grape Cooperative, has named Lesya Lysyj as its new U.S. president overseeing sales and marketing, the company announced in a press release last month.

Lysyj comes to the grape product producer from a year-long position as a marketing consultant for Juice Press and Wheels Up, according to her LinkedIn. Lysyj has also held previous positions as North American president of Weight Watchers, chief marketing officer for the U.S. at Heineken, and U.S. and Canadian vice president of confectionary for Mondelez International.

“Welch’s is not only an iconic brand, but a company where 100% of the profits go back to our 1,000 farmer owners,” Lysyj said in the press release. “I am thrilled to be able to step into a role where we drive growth for our owners while delivering products that people love.”

Cahillane Takes Chief Executive Role at Kellogg’s

Following the retirement of John A. Bryant, the Board of Directors for Kellogg Company unanimously approved the appointment of Steven A. Cahillane as Chief Executive Officer last week, according to a press release.

Cahillane, who most recently served as president and CEO of The Nature’s Bounty Co., also joins the Kellogg’s Board of Directors effective Oct. 2. Bryant remains on the board as executive chairman until March 15, 2018.

“I am confident that the strength of Steve’s leadership, combined with the drive and talent of our management team and the passion of our incredible employees, will enable Kellogg to realize our vision and purpose while achieving our long-term growth goals,” Bryant said in the press release.

Cahillane has previously worked as president of Coca-Cola Americas and as president and CEO of the Coca-Cola Refreshments business.

Although largely known for its cereals, Kellogg’s currently sells an RTD beverage line of protein shakes as well as the Kellogg’s To Go breakfast shake.

Improper Goods Nabs Pok Pok’s Dylan Myers

Improper Goods, parent company of mixer brands The Bitter Housewife and RAFT Syrups, announced in a press release Monday the appointment of Dylan Myers as vice president of the company, effective Oct. 4.

Myers most recently served as operations manager for Pok Pok Som drinking vinegars. According to the release, “Myers has just the skill set Improper Goods was looking for as they prepare to launch a new product category early next year,” noting his work launching Pok Pok’s ready-to-drink soda product.

“Dylan brings to the table the experience and knowledge to improve our current operations, as well as the broad distribution chops he developed at Som. More importantly he’s a great fit as a partner as we grow into new categories,” Dan Brazelton, President of Improper Goods, said in the press release. “I can’t wait to start working with him.”